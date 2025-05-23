Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

World

Satellite images reveal North Korea's mangled naval destroyer after failed launch

A photo shows the vessel dockside and covered with a blue tarp

Peter D'Abrosca By Peter D'Abrosca Fox News
Published
close
'We will have relations with North Korea,' President Trump says Video

'We will have relations with North Korea,' President Trump says

During a press conference with Japan's Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, President Trump said relations with North Korea will happen.

Satellite imagery captured what remained of a mangled 5,000-ton North Korean naval destroyer damaged during its launch ceremony this week, leaving the country's dictator distraught. 

A photo captured by Maxar Technologies of the northeastern port of Chongjin, shows the ship apparently twisted and lying on its side, partly lodged on a launch slip and partly submerged in water. 

The secretive communist nation covered the would-be warship with a blue tarp.

KIM JONG-UN LEFT FUMING AFTER NORTH KOREA'S NEW DESTROYER DAMAGED IN FAILED LAUNCH

North Korea's naval warship under blue tarp

A satellite image of North Korea's 5000-ton warship in the water after a failed launch.  (Maxar Technologies)

Mexar Technologies also snapped a satellite photo of the ship before the launch, looking pristine as it prepared for its first voyage. 

But that voyage was put on hold after a flatcar guiding the ship failed to move during the launch, throwing the warship off balance and crushing parts of its bottom before its stern eventually slid down the launch slipway into the water, state media reported.

North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un was reportedly fuming over the botched launch, which was intended to show the nation's military might but instead became an embarrassment on the world stage. 

State media also reported on Kim's fury. 

KIM JONG UN SUPERVISES NORTH KOREA'S AIR DRILLS, PUSHES FOR ENHANCED WAR PREPARATION

Satellite image of a North Korean naval warship preparing for launch.

A satellite image shows Kim Jong Un's prized naval warship ready to be launched.  (Maxar Technologies)

He reportedly blamed military officials, scientists and shipyard operators for a "serious accident and criminal act caused by absolute carelessness, irresponsibility and unscientific empiricism." 

The extent of the damage to the destroyer is unclear, though Kim demanded that repairs be completed before the communist Working Party's meeting in June.

The dictator, known for his brutality as much as his secrecy, ominously warned that during that meeting, mistakes caused by the "irresponsibility of the relevant officials" would be investigated. 

Under Kim's rule, North Korea has been focused on building an arsenal of military weapons in what it regards as a response to western aggression. 

Kim Jong Un

North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un appears at a news conference in Pyongyang.  (Contributor/Getty Images, File)

In March, Kim personally oversaw tests of AI-powered suicide drones, unmanned exploding drones that can be used to launch an attack without putting the attackers' lives in danger. He reportedly called for an increase in production of those drones. 

He also recently claimed the country was in the process of building a nuclear submarine. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In its first real showing of military force since the Korean War in the 1950s, an estimated 15,000 troops were sent to Russia to fight alongside the fellow communist nation in its war against Ukraine. 

South Korea claimed in late April that 600 of those troops had been killed. 

Peter D'Abrosca joined Fox News Digital in 2025 after four years as a politics reporter at The Tennessee Star. 

He grew up in Rhode Island and is a graduate of Elon University. 

Follow Peter on X at @pmd_reports. Send story tips to peter.dabrosca@fox.com.