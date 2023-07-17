Expand / Collapse search
Russian warplane crashes into sea during training mission; pilot safely evacuated

Su-25 twin-engine ground attack aircraft has seen significant use during Russia's actions in Ukraine

Associated Press
A Russian warplane crashed into the sea on Monday during a training mission in southern Russia and its pilot bailed out to safety, Russian authorities said.

The regional administration of the Krasnodar region said that the Su-25 ground attack jet crashed into the Sea of Azov. It said that pilot ejected and was evacuated by emergency teams.

Russian media carried a video of the plane falling into the sea just off a crowded beach on the Yeysk Spit.

A Russian warplane crashed into the sea Monday during a training mission and the pilot was safely evacuated.  (Fox News)

The Su-25 is a twin-engine ground attack aircraft that has been in service with the Soviet and Russian air forces since 1980s. It has been used extensively during Russia's action in Ukraine.

The Russian air force has suffered a string of crashes that some observers have attributed to a higher number of flights amid the fighting in Ukraine.