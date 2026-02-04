Expand / Collapse search
UK to release files related to former ambassador's Jeffrey Epstein ties

British PM Keir Starmer says former ambassador 'misrepresented the extent' of ties to disgraced financier

Rachel Wolf By Rachel Wolf Fox News
The British government has committed to releasing files related to the decision to appoint Peter Mandelson as ambassador to the United States despite his ties to the late disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein.

The decision to release the documents came after the Conservative Party said it would force a vote in Parliament compelling the government to publish documents related to Mandelson's appointment, according to The Associated Press. The outlet noted that critics said Mandelson's relationship with Epstein was known at the time of his appointment, though not to the extent that has since been revealed.

On Wednesday, U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer was grilled on the revelations and the decision to appoint Mandelson.

"I intend to make sure that all of the material is published," Starmer told lawmakers. He said the release would not include documents that compromise Britain's national security, international relations or the police investigation into Mandelson's activities.

LONDON POLICE LAUNCH CRIMINAL INVESTIGATION INTO FORMER UK AMBASSADOR TO US WITH ALLEGED EPSTEIN TIES

Peter Mandelson at a table with Jeffrey Epstein

Peter Mandelson sits with late financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, as he blows out the candles on a cake, in an undated photograph released by the Department of Justice in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Dec. 19, 2025. (U.S. Justice Department/Handout via Reuters)

Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch cast doubt on Starmer's promise, demanding that the government publish all relevant files and "not just the ones the prime minister wants us to see." Badenoch went on to accuse the government of "trying to sabotage that release with an amendment to let him choose what we see."

"The prime minister is talking about national security. The national security issue was appointing Mandelson in the first place," Badenoch said.

Starmer said he knew Mandelson had maintained contact with Epstein after his 2008 prison term but that the former ambassador had "misrepresented the extent" of the relationship and "lied throughout the process, including in response to the due diligence."

"Mandelson betrayed our country, our Parliament and my party. He lied repeatedly to my team when asked about his relationship with Epstein, before and during his tenure as ambassador," Starmer said in the House of Commons on Wednesday. "I regret appointing him. If I knew then what I know now, he would never have been anywhere near government."

In response to a request for comment, Starmer's office referred Fox News Digital to the prime minister's remarks in the House of Commons.

The prime minister added that he had instructed his team to write legislation that would strip Mandelson of his title.

Peter Mandelson

Then-Britain's ambassador to the United States, Peter Mandelson, speaks during a welcome reception for British Prime Minister Keir Starmer at the ambassador's residence on Feb. 26, 2025, in Washington, D.C. (Carl Court/Pool via Reuters)

DOJ PUBLISHES TROVE OF EPSTEIN FILES, SAYS MORE TO COME AFTER FRIDAY DEADLINE

Last week, the Justice Department released a trove of documents related to the Epstein case. Among them were emails between the disgraced financier and Mandelson.

The files appeared to show that in 2009, Mandelson passed an internal government report to Epstein and discussed lobbying for reduced taxes on bankers' bonuses, the AP reported. Additionally, the files suggest that Epstein sent payments totaling $75,000 to accounts linked to Mandelson or his partner Reinaldo Avila da Silva.

Following the revelations in the newly released files, Mandelson resigned from the House of Lords on Sunday.

Donald Trump speaks at the Resolute Desk as Peter Mandelson stands beside him in the Oval Office

President Donald Trump met with British ambassador to the United States Peter Mandelson at the White House in Washington, DC, on May 8, 2025. (Jim WATSON / AFP)

EX-PRINCE ANDREW PHOTOGRAPHED KNEELING OVER WOMAN IN LATEST DOJ JEFFREY EPSTEIN FILE RELEASE

In September, Starmer fired Mandelson from the ambassadorship after a string of emails, released by The Sun newspaper, showed he maintained a friendship with Epstein even after the late financier's 2008 conviction for sex offenses involving a minor.

Following the fresh revelations about Mandelson, police in the U.K. opened an investigation into the former ambassador.

Peter Mandelson walks outdoors carrying a folder while wearing glasses and a red tie

Peter Mandelson, the United Kingdom’s former ambassador to the United States, was fired from the role in September. (Jonathan Brady/PA Images via Getty Images)

Metropolitan Police Cmdr. Ella Marriot in London said following the latest DOJ documents dump, the Met received "a number of reports" into alleged misconduct in public office, including a referral from the UK government.

"I can confirm that the Metropolitan Police has now launched an investigation into a 72-year-old man, a former Government Minister, for misconduct in public office offenses," Marriot wrote in a statement.

The House of Lords declined to comment on the police investigation when asked by Fox News Digital on Tuesday.

The Associated Press and Fox News Digital's Michael Dorgan and Alex Koch contributed to this report.

Rachel Wolf is a breaking news writer for Fox News Digital and FOX Business.

