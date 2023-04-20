Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Russia
Published

Russian warplane accidentally drops munitions on Russian border city

Two women were injured after the Russian bomber accidentally dropped munitions over Belgorod

Paul Best
By Paul Best | Fox News
close
Americans need to stay out of Russia: Mark Esper Video

Americans need to stay out of Russia: Mark Esper

Former Defense Secretary Mark Esper suspects Russia will ask the U.S. for a prisoner swap with the detained Wall Street Journalist reporter Evan Gershkovich on ‘The Story with Martha MacCallum.’

A Russian warplane let loose an "abnormal descent of aviation ammunition" on Thursday in the border city of Belgorod, leaving two women injured, Russian state media reports. 

Belgorod Region Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov wrote on his Telegram channel that one woman was hospitalized with head trauma, while another woman who sustained skin abrasions refused hospitalization. 

The Russian Defense Ministry said that a Su-34 supersonic bomber was flying over the city when an "emergency ejection of an air ordnance occurred," according to Tass. 

  • Russian bomber accident
    Image 1 of 2

    This handout photo released by telegram channel of Belgorod region governor Vyacheslav Gladkov shows the side damaged apartments building near the crater after an explosion in Belgorod, Russia, Friday, April 21, 2023.  (Telegram Channel of Belgorod Region Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov via AP)

  • Russian bomber accident
    Image 2 of 2

    A view shows the accident scene following a large blast in a street in the city of Belgorod, Russia, April 20, 2023.  (Mayor of Belgorod City Valentin Demidov via Telegram/Handout via REUTERS)

The blast toppled power lines, damaged several parked cars, and left a crater with a radius of 20 meters in the ground, according to state media outlet RIA Novosti. 

UKRAINE RESCUE TEAM BRINGS BACK 31 CHILDREN FROM RUSSIA AMID WAR

Belgorod is located near the border with Ukraine, about 45 miles north of Kharkiv. 

The Russian military has routinely used the Belgorod region over the past year to launch missile attacks on eastern Ukraine. 

  • Belgorod Mayor speaks to resident
    Image 1 of 2

    Mayor of the city of Belgorod Valentin Demidov visits the accident scene following a large blast in a street in Belgorod, Russia, April 20, 2023. (Mayor of Belgorod City Valentin Demidov via Telegram/Handout via REUTERS)

  • Belgorod Mayor speaks to resident
    Image 2 of 2

    Mayor of the city of Belgorod Valentin Demidov speaks with a local resident in a damaged apartment as he visits the accident scene following a large blast in a street in Belgorod, Russia, April 20, 2023.  (Mayor of Belgorod City Valentin Demidov via Telegram/Handout via REUTERS)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Russia, meanwhile, has also accused Ukraine of launching missiles at residential areas in Belgorod, though Ukraine has denied the accusations. 

A Russian pilot died in February when his Su-25 aircraft crashed about 10 miles from the Ukrainian border in the Belgorod region after it suffered a "mechanical malfunction," a common Russian explanation for an aircraft being downed. 

Paul Best is a breaking news reporter for Fox News Digital and Fox Business. Story tips and ideas can be sent to Paul.Best@fox.com and on Twitter: @KincaidBest