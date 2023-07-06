Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

World
Published

New video shows Russian fighter jets harassing American drones over Syria, US Air Force says

US drones were operating over Syria, conducting mission on Islamic State terror group

By Lawrence Richard | Fox News
close
Russian fighter jets harassed American drones over Syria: US Air Forces Central Video

Russian fighter jets harassed American drones over Syria: US Air Forces Central

U.S. Air Forces Central released new video appearing to show Russian fighter jets harassing American drones over Syria on July 5. Information about where the incidents took place were not provided.

The United States military released new aerial footage on Wednesday that showed Russian fighter jets flying dangerously close to several U.S. drones over Syria.

U.S. Air Forces Central said the video of the incident shows Russian SU-35 fighters moving into the drone's flight path and setting off so-called parachute flares and forcing the MQ-9 Reapers to take evasive maneuvers.

Lt. Gen. Alex Grynkewich, commander of 9th Air Force in the Middle East, said three of the U.S. drones were operating over Syria, conducting a mission on the Islamic State terror group, when the Russian aircraft "began harassing the drones" after 10:30 a.m. local time.

"Russian military aircraft engaged in unsafe and unprofessional behavior while interacting with U.S. aircraft in Syria," he said, describing the actions as threatening to the safety of the U.S. and Russian forces. "We urge Russian forces in Syria to cease this reckless behavior and adhere to the standards of behavior expected of a professional air force so we can resume our focus on the enduring defeat of ISIS."

SYRIA'S REFUGEE CRISIS: WHERE IT STANDS NOW

A plane over Syria

In this image from video released by the U.S. Air Force, a Russian SU-35 flies near a U.S. Air Force MQ-9 Reaper drone on Wednesday, July 5, 2023, over Syria.  (U.S. Air Force via AP)

He did not provide specific information on their mission.

In a statement, Grynkewich said one of the Russian pilots moved their aircraft in front of a drone and engaged the SU-35's afterburner, which greatly increases its speed and air pressure.

JAKE SULLIVAN PRESSED ON SYRIA DRONE STRIKE AFTER US WALKS BACK CLAIM IT KILLED MAJOR AL QAEDA LEADER

Grynkewich said the jet blast from the afterburner reduced the drone operator's ability to safely operate the aircraft.

Parachute flares

The U.S. Air Force says Russian fighter jets flew dangerously close to several U.S. drone aircraft over Syria, setting off flares and forcing the MQ-9 Reapers to take evasive maneuvers on Wednesday, July 5, 2023. (U.S. Air Force via AP)

Army Gen. Erik Kurilla, head of U.S. Central Command, said Russia's violation of ongoing efforts to clear the airspace over Syria "increases the risk of escalation or miscalculation."

The U.S. maintains a force of about 900 troops deployed in Syria to work with the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces as they continue their struggle against Islamic State militants.

No other details about the drone operation were provided.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Information about where over Syria the incidents took place was also not provided.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.