MILITARY

US military in Syria carries out 5 strikes against 'multiple ISIS targets'

Operation Hawkeye Strike launched after December ISIS ambush killed two American service members and interpreter in Palmyra

Greg Norman-Diamond By Greg Norman-Diamond Fox News
U.S. Central Command announced Wednesday that it carried out five strikes against "multiple" Islamic State targets in recent days as part of a joint military effort to "ensure the enduring defeat of the terrorist network." 

CENTCOM said from Jan. 27 to Feb. 2, its forces "located and destroyed an ISIS communication site, critical logistics node, and weapons storage facilities with 50 precision munitions delivered by fixed-wing, rotary-wing, and unmanned aircraft." 

"Striking these targets demonstrates our continued focus and resolve for preventing an ISIS resurgence in Syria," Adm. Brad Cooper, the commander of CENTCOM, said in a statement.  

"Operating in coordination with coalition and partner forces to ensure the enduring defeat of ISIS makes America, the region and the world safer," he added.

AFTER TRUMP DECLARED ISIS DEFEATED, US FACES NEW TEST AS DETAINEES MOVE AMID SYRIA POWER SHIFT

US weapons loaded on truck for Syria mission

U.S. airmen prepare to load GBU-31 munition systems onto F-15E Strike Eagles within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, on Dec. 19, 2025, in support of Operation Hawkeye Strike.   (U.S. Air Force Photo/Reuters)

CENTCOM said it launched the Operation Hawkeye Strike mission in response to a Dec. 13, 2025, ISIS "ambush" attack against U.S. and Syrian forces in Palmyra, Syria. The attack left two U.S. service members and an American interpreter dead. 

"After nearly two months of targeted operations, more than 50 ISIS terrorists have been killed or captured. CENTCOM forces killed Bilal Hasan al-Jasim during a deliberate strike in northwest Syria on Jan. 16. The terrorist leader was directly connected with the ISIS gunman responsible for the Dec. 13 attack," the military agency said. 

CHAOS IN SYRIA SPARKS FEARS OF ISIS PRISON BREAKS AS US RUSHES DETAINEES TO IRAQ

U.S. Army M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System is loaded into a .S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III aircraft

A U.S. Army M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System loads onto a U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III aircraft within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 19, 2025, in support of Operation Hawkeye Strike.  (U.S. Air Force Photo/Handout via Reuters)

Cooper said in December at the launch of Operation Hawkeye Strike that the effort is "critical to preventing ISIS from inspiring terrorist plots and attacks against the U.S. homeland."

"We will continue to relentlessly pursue terrorists who seek to harm Americans and our partners across the region," he added. 

U.S. serviceman steps onto military vehicle in Syria while on patrol

U.S. forces patrol in Syria's northeastern city Qamishli, in the Hasakeh province, on Jan. 9, 2025.  (Delil Souleiman/AFP via Getty Images)

Prior to Operation Hawkeye Strike, CENTCOM said in December that U.S. and partner forces in Syria "conducted more than 80 operations over the last six months to eliminate terrorists posing a direct threat to the United States and regional security." 

Greg Norman is a reporter at Fox News Digital.

