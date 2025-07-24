Expand / Collapse search
Russia

Russian plane carrying dozens of passengers crashes in country’s Far East

Emergency crews locate aircraft debris on hillside near Chinese border as officials report difficult weather conditions

Bradford Betz By Bradford Betz Fox News
Aerial footage of a crash site near Tynda, Amur Region in Russia's Far East. (Federal Air Transport Agency via Reuters)

A plane carrying nearly 50 people on board reportedly crashed in Russia’s Far East on Thursday and local emergency services have located the wreckage. 

The country’s Emergency Situations Ministry said search crews found the plane’s burning fuselage on a hillside south of its planned destination in the town of Tynda, which is located near the Russia’s border with China

Images of the reported crash site circulated by Russian state media show debris scattered among dense forest, surrounded by plumes of smoke.

an-24 aircraft of angara airlines

An An-24 aircraft of Angara Airlines lands at the airport of Irkutsk, Russia April 13, 2014. (REUTERS/Marina Lystseva/File Photo)

An initial aerial inspection of the site suggested that there were no survivors, Russia's Interfax news agency said, citing unnamed sources in the emergency services. Its sources also said that there were difficult weather conditions in the area.

The transport prosecutor's office said the plane attempted a second approach while trying to land when contact with it was lost.

Smoke rises at the site of a plane crash in the Amur Region

Smoke rises at the crash site of an Angara Airlines An-24 passenger plane near Tynda in the Amur Region, Russia July 24, 2025, in this still image taken from video. (Federal Air Transport Agency/Handout via REUTERS)

Forty-three passengers, including five children, as well as six crew members were on board the An-24 passenger plane as it traveled from the city of Blagoveshchensk on the Russian-Chinese border to the town of Tynda, regional Gov. Vasily Orlov said.

Antonov An-24 passenger plane crashes near Russia's Tynda.

An infographic titled "Antonov An-24 passenger plane crashes near Russia's Tynda" created in Ankara, Turkiye on July 24, 2025. (Mehmet Yaren Bozgun/Anadolu via Getty Images)

Russia's Emergency Situations Ministry reported that 48 people were on board the flight, which was operated by Siberia-based Angara Airlines. The reason for the discrepancy was not immediately clear.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

Bradford Betz is a Fox News Digital breaking reporter covering crime, political issues, and much more. 