India

London-bound plane carrying more than 200 people crashes after takeoff in India

Boeing 787 bound for London's Gatwick Airport went down in a residential area near Ahmedabad airport

Bradford Betz By Bradford Betz Fox News
Published
An Air India passenger plane carrying more than 200 people crashed after taking off from an airport in the Indian city of Ahmedabad Thursday. 

Local media showed smoke billowing from the crash site near the airport in northwestern India. 

India plane crash site

Firefighters work at the site of an airplane that crashed in India's northwestern city of Ahmedabad in Gujarat state, Thursday, June12, 2025.  (AP Photo/Ajit Solanki)

air india aircraft

An Air India airlines jet. (Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

Air India flight AI 171, a Boeing 787, was carrying at least 244 people on board. Preliminary reports indicate the plane crashed in a residential about five minutes after taking off around 1:38 p.m. 

The flight was bound for London’s Gatwick Airport. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report.  

