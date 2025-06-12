London-bound plane carrying more than 200 people crashes after takeoff in India

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

An Air India passenger plane carrying more than 200 people crashed after taking off from an airport in the Indian city of Ahmedabad Thursday.

Local media showed smoke billowing from the crash site near the airport in northwestern India.

Air India flight AI 171, a Boeing 787, was carrying at least 244 people on board. Preliminary reports indicate the plane crashed in a residential about five minutes after taking off around 1:38 p.m.

The flight was bound for London’s Gatwick Airport.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.