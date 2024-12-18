Expand / Collapse search
Russia

Russia detains suspect accused of killing high-ranking general in Moscow

Lt. Gen. Igor Kirillov and his assistant were killed outside his Moscow residence by a remotely detonated explosive device

Elizabeth Pritchett By Elizabeth Pritchett Fox News
Published
A suspect has been taken into custody in connection with the killing of a senior Russian general in Moscow.

Though the person was not identified by name, the suspect is a male citizen of the Republic of Uzbekistan who was born in 1995, according to the Federal Security Service of the Russian Federation.

He is accused of detonating an explosive device outside a residential building in Moscow on Tuesday, killing Lt. Gen. Igor Kirillov and his assistant, Maj. I.V. Polikarpov.

Igor Kirillov Russian head of nuclear forces

Lt. Gen. Igor Kirillov was killed by an explosive device detonated outside his Moscow residence on Tuesday. (The Associated Press)

The suspect said he was recruited by the Ukrainian special services to conduct the attack, which the agency claimed responsibility for on Tuesday.

Building damaged during deadly explosion in Russia

A view of the blast scene, which killed the commander of Russian armed forces' chemical, biological and radiation defence troops, Igor Kirillov, and his assistant, according to the Russian Investigative Committee, outside a residential building on Ryazansky Avenue in Moscow on Dec. 17. (ALEXANDER NEMENOV/AFP via Getty Images)

"On their instructions, he arrived in Moscow, received a high-power homemade explosive device and placed it on an electric scooter, which he parked near the entrance to the house of I.A. Kirillov," a Russian statement translated to English said. "To monitor the serviceman's address, he rented a car-sharing car, installed a Wi-Fi video camera in it, the footage from which was broadcast online to the organizers in the city of Dnepr (Ukraine)."

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.