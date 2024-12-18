Russia detains suspect accused of killing high-ranking general in Moscow

A suspect has been taken into custody in connection with the killing of a senior Russian general in Moscow.

Though the person was not identified by name, the suspect is a male citizen of the Republic of Uzbekistan who was born in 1995, according to the Federal Security Service of the Russian Federation.

He is accused of detonating an explosive device outside a residential building in Moscow on Tuesday, killing Lt. Gen. Igor Kirillov and his assistant, Maj. I.V. Polikarpov.

UKRAINIAN OFFICIAL TAKES CREDIT AFTER RUSSIAN GENERAL IGOR KIRILLOV KILLED BY EXPLOSIVE DEVICE IN MOSCOW

The suspect said he was recruited by the Ukrainian special services to conduct the attack, which the agency claimed responsibility for on Tuesday.

"On their instructions, he arrived in Moscow, received a high-power homemade explosive device and placed it on an electric scooter, which he parked near the entrance to the house of I.A. Kirillov," a Russian statement translated to English said. "To monitor the serviceman's address, he rented a car-sharing car, installed a Wi-Fi video camera in it, the footage from which was broadcast online to the organizers in the city of Dnepr (Ukraine)."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.