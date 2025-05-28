Expand / Collapse search
United Kingdom

Prosecutors unveil rape and trafficking charges against controversial influencers Andrew and Tristan Tate

Both face combined 21 criminal charges while already under investigation in Romania

Greg Wehner
Published
Andrew Tate reveals his future plans for Florida in exclusive interview Video

The Tate brothers, Andrew, center, and Tristan, right, leave the Sunshine State ahead of an expected court appearance in Romania, but influencer and former MMA fighter Andrew Tate says he'll be back. (Mega for Fox News Digital)

Social media influencer brothers Andrew and Tristan Tate have been charged with a combined 21 crimes, including rape and human trafficking, in the United Kingdom, prosecutors announced Wednesday.

The Associated Press reported that the charges were authorized in January 2024, when warrants were issued for the arrests of the brothers, who hold dual citizenship in the U.S. and U.K., though they moved to Romania in 2016.

While the warrants had been issued, the Crown Prosecution Service confirmed the charges announced on Wednesday marked the first time the two had been criminally charged in Britain.

The brothers face a total of 21 charges, with Andrew facing 10 charges related to three women. The charges against Andrew include rape, actual bodily harm, human trafficking and controlling prostitution for gain.

ANDREW TATE, BROTHER TRISTAN LEAVE FLORIDA TO RETURN TO ROMANIAN POLICE STATION IN TRAFFICKING CASE

Andrew Tate and Tristan Tate check in at Romanian police station after departing Florida

Andrew Tate waves next to his brother Tristan as they check in at a police station as part of their judicial control, which requires them to appear before judicial authorities in Romania when summoned, after returning from the U.S., in Voluntari, Romania, March 24.  (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)

Tristan faces 11 charges related to one woman, which include rape, human trafficking and actual bodily harm.

The Tates are social media influencers with a following of over 10 million. They describe themselves as entrepreneurs, and Andrew is a former kickboxer and MMA fighter.

Andrew is more well-known than his brother, having drawn a larger following with his unapologetic misogyny that has drawn young men to the luxurious lifestyle he projects.

The two have been accused of luring women to Romania for sexual exploitation in a 2022 case in which prosecutors suffered a major setback after a judge found there were too many problems to bring it to trial.

ANDREW TATE SAYS HE PLANS TO LIVE IN FLORIDA DESPITE 'HEE HAW' OVER RETURN TO US SOIL AMID OVERSEAS CHARGES

The Tate Brothers return to the US

Tristan, left, and Andrew Tate arrive in Florida, Feb. 27, after being allowed to leave Romania following an intervention by the Trump administration. (Mega)

In a second criminal case opened in August 2024, they are also being investigated for allegedly trafficking underage girls. 

In the U.K., they have also been accused of failure to pay taxes.

Andrew and Tristan have denied all the allegations in Romania.

Romanian courts have issued an order to extradite the two to the U.K. once their court case is concluded, British prosecutors said.

The warrant issued by Bedfordshire Police for the siblings dates back to between 2012 and 2015.

ANDREW AND TRISTAN TATE FACE FLORIDA CRIMINAL PROBE DAYS AFTER US HOMECOMING

Andrew Tate (right) and his brother Tristan (left)

Tristan, left, and Andrew Tate leave the tribunal in Bucharest, Romania, Feb. 29, 2024. (AP Photo, File)

The whereabouts of the brothers were not immediately clear. 

They were photographed a week ago outside a police station in Voluntari, Romania, where they have to report regularly while facing charges there.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Greg Wehner is a breaking news reporter for Fox News Digital.

Story tips and ideas can be sent to Greg.Wehner@Fox.com and on Twitter @GregWehner.