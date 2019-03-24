Prince Charles and Camilla launch first royal visit to Cuba

Prince Charles and his wife Camilla are beginning the first official trip to Cuba by the British royal family in a pomp-filled display of disagreement with the Trump administration's strategy of economically isolating the communist island.

The heir to the British throne is expected to land in Havana around 5 p.m. Sunday and lay a wreath at the memorial to colonial independence hero Jose Marti, near massive portraits of socialist revolutionary icons including guerrilla fighter Che Guevara.

The next two days include visits to historic sites, a solar park, organic farm, biomedical research center, cultural gala and a dinner with President Miguel Diaz-Canel.

It does not include visits with political dissidents or other critics of Cuba's single-party system, a decision prompting criticism from Cuban exiles.