Police say 3 foreign skiers were killed in Canadian avalanche

Three foreign skiers were killed in an avalanche in southeastern British Columbia, Canadian police said Thursday.

Royal Canadian Mounted Police said the three were among 10 skiers delivered by helicopter and who were caught by the slide on Wednesday near the Panorama Mountain Resort, near Invermere, British Columbia, about 90 miles southwest of Banff, Alberta.

Authorities did not immediately release the nationalities of the victims.

RCMP Cpl. James Grady said everyone in the group has been accounted for, and four are injured but are expected to recover. He said all the skiers except the guide were from outside Canada, but did not release their hometowns.

This is the sixth deadly avalanche in British Columbia since the season started in November. Twelve people have died in British Columbia avalanches this season as unstable snow conditions across most of the province create the potential for large slides.

Avalanche Canada has been warning backcountry users about unstable conditions across most of the Canadian province, saying the snowpack in the interior is incredibly complex and difficult.