Canadians frustrated by migrant surge, illegal border crossings: 'No political will to fix this'

Canadians are becoming increasingly frustrated with the migrant surge at their country's border as some have called for the shut-down of Roxham Road, a major border crossing in Canada.

"Canada is soft,’" Hélène Gravel, who's house is close to Canada’s popular illegal border crossing, told the New York Times. "And the United States doesn’t care because this is nothing compared with what’s happening on their southern border."

Gravel also told the outlet that there was "no political will to fix this."

The Roxham Road crossing is used by migrants coming from the U.S., and once migrants are charged at the crossing point, they are immediately released, according to the Times.

Sean Walsh, president of the Swanton, Vermont sector of the National Border Patrol Council, called out Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in February for letting the migrant crisis worsen.

"They're not saying anything," Walsh told "America's Newsroom." "They're allowing it to happen. The visas in place, they are allowed to travel a lot easier. They fly into Montreal, Ontario, and you name it across Canada, and these cartels and smuggling organizations are making money hand over fist."

François Legault, the premier of Quebec, has called on Trudeau to shut down Roxdam Road. Legault and others have also pushed for Trudeau to renegotiate a treaty Canada has with the U.S. that they believe has fueled border crossings, the New York Times reported.

The treaty includes a loophole that allows migrants crossing illegally into Canada at an unofficial crossing, such as Roxdam Road, to claim asylum in Canada rather than the U.S., despite being in the U.S. first, according to the outlet.

An Amnesty International official in Canada told the Times that the U.S. is becoming unsafe for asylum-seekers.

"The fact that Biden is getting tougher reinforces the argument that the United States is not a safe country for asylum-seekers and that it doesn’t meet its international legal obligations regarding human rights and the reception of asylum-seekers,’’ said France-Isabelle Langlois, the director general of Amnesty International for francophone Canada.

Some migrants have had second thoughts about Canada after fleeing New York City and reportedly wanted to return to the city. One of the migrants told the outlet that it was because of "lots of snow."

New York City Mayor Eric Adams confirmed that they were helping migrants make their way up to Canada.

"Those who are seeking to go somewhere else — not that we’re pushing or forcing — if they’re seeking to go somewhere else, we are helping in the re-ticketing process," he said during an interview with FOX5. "Some want to go to Canada, some want to go to warmer states, and we are there for them as they continue to move on with their pursuit of this dream."