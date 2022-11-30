Expand / Collapse search
Fight between Jets and Avalanche fans turns bloody

Two fans handcuffed and removed from arena

Ryan Morik
By Ryan Morik
The Winnipeg Jets and Colorado Avalanche have both had hot starts to the season, yet some of their fans apparently had some pent-up anger.

A fight between fans of the two teams turned bloody during a game Tuesday night at Canada Life Centre.

The arena bowl during the opening faceoff of the second period between the Winnipeg Jets and the Edmonton Oilers in preseason action at the Canada Life Centre Oct. 1, 2022, in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada. 

The arena bowl during the opening faceoff of the second period between the Winnipeg Jets and the Edmonton Oilers in preseason action at the Canada Life Centre Oct. 1, 2022, in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada.  (Darcy Finley/NHLI via Getty Images)

Security tried to escort two Avalanche fans, who were apparently drunk, out of the arena, but they allegedly attacked security. 

That was when a Jets fan stepped in to intervene, but he was pushed and tumbled down the stairs of the lower bowl, hitting his head along the boards and causing a gash.

WARNING: EXPLICIT LANGUAGE

He reportedly was on the ground for some time before officers arrived. Two fans were handcuffed and taken out of the arena.

The Jets won the game, 5-0, thanks to Blake Wheeler's hat trick.

