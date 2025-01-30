Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended

Caribbean

Caribbean nation of St Kitts launches investigation after 19 people found dead in drifting vessel

Police said they believe the boat 'originated off the West African coast'

Associated Press
Published
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for January 30 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for January 30

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Authorities in the eastern Caribbean nation of St. Kitts and Nevis said Thursday they are investigating the circumstances that led to the discovery of at least 19 bodies found drifting at sea.

CRUISE SHIP PASSENGERS FROM ACROSS US SUE AFTER WORKER SENTENCED FOR PLACING HIDDEN CAMERAS IN GUEST ROOMS

At around 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday the St. Kitts and Nevis Coast Guard responded to a report of a drifting vessel off the coast of Nevis. The partially submerged boat contained decomposed human remains. It was towed to St. Kitts, where police and medical officials are conducting investigations.

Two Men Holding St Kitts And Nevis Flag By Government Building

The St. Kitts And Nevis Flag is pictured. (Jeff Greenberg/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

"It was a fishing vessel, which is not typically found in the Caribbean," Police Commissioner James Sutton told The Associated Press. "We are not certain, but we believe that this vessel originated off the West African coast."

Sutton said officials now face the difficult task of determining the exact number of bodies and identifying them. The advanced state of decomposition, he said, has made it difficult.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

This is the first such discovery in recent memory in the twin-island nation.