Pakistan: Roadside bombing kills 6 near Afghanistan border

A Pakistani official says a roadside bomb has killed six members of a family in a tribal region near the Afghan border.

Rafiq Khattak, a tribal official, says the family was travelling on Tuesday from the village of Muqbil to the village of Boshera to attend a funeral service in the Kurram tribal region when the planted bomb destroyed their vehicle.

He says three women were among the fatalities. A seventh person in the vehicle was wounded and is in hospital, in critical condition.

No group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack. Islamic militants operate in the area, and the Pakistani military has carried out several operations there, trying to rout the extremists.