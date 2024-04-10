Expand / Collapse search
Olympic 'Blade Runner' Oscar Pistorius who shot girlfriend struggles to find job after prison time: report

Oscar Pistorius shot Reeva Steenkamp through a closed bathroom door on Valentine's Day in 2013

Michael Ruiz
The double-amputee former South African track star Oscar Pistorius is struggling to find post-prison employment as members of his church see him as a "shadow" of the man he once was, according to a new report.

Pistorius, now 37, served nine years of a 13-year prison sentence for fatally shooting his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp, 29, on Valentine's Day in 2013.

At trial, he maintained that he thought Steenkamp was a burglar when he opened fire through a closed bathroom door in the middle of the night. 

Now he's struggling to find work and has reportedly been shunned by the running community.

Oscar Pistorius and Reeva Steenkamp shown on the red carpet

A photo combination of Reeva Steenkamp and Oscar Pistorius attending events before her 2013 murder. On the right, the couple is on their first date at the SA Sports Awards Gala Dinner Nov. 4, 2012, in Johannesburg, South Africa. On the right, the couple attend the Virgin Active Sport Industry Awards Feb. 7, 2013, also in Johannesburg. (Stephanie Makhlouf/Lefty Shivambu both via Getty)

"He's too toxic to work with now," a member of South Africa's Paralympic Committee told the New York Post, after Pistorius allegedly reached out trying to find employment there. "There's nothing for him here."

As he struggles to find work, he is volunteering at a local church as a handyman and janitor, according to the report.

He is also a member of the parish there with his uncle. Another church member told the Post that Pistorius is cold, unfriendly and keeps to himself.

"I don't know if I've even seen him crack a smile," the congregant said. "He's just a shadow of what he once was."

Oscar Pistorius walks on his stumps during argument in mitigation of sentence by his defense attorney Barry Roux in the High Court in Pretoria, South Africa, Wednesday, June 15, 2016. An appeals court found Pistorius guilty of murder and not a lesser charge of culpable homicide for the shooting death of his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp. (AP Photo/Alon Skuy, Pool via AP)

Prosecutors, however, said he knew she was the one on the other side because they had just had an argument, and he watched her run in and slam the door. 

After he made parole in January, he moved in with his uncle in a mansion in Waterkloof.

Oscar Pistorius competes at Olympics

FILE - South Africa's Oscar Pistorius starts in the men's semi-finals of the 400-meter in the Olympic Stadium at the 2012 Summer Olympics, London on Aug. 5, 2012. His J-shaped prosthetic legs helped earn him the nickname "Blade Runner." (AP Photo/Anja Niedringhaus, File)

Before he was a killer, Pistorius was a Paralympic track star who earned the name "Blade Runner" due to the prosthetic legs he ran on in races with able-bodied men. He made history when he competed in the 2012 London Olympics.

He was born without fibula bones in either leg and had amputations below both knees before his first birthday. 

Fox News' Elizabeth Pritchett contributed to this report.

Michael Ruiz is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to michael.ruiz@fox.com and on Twitter: @mikerreports