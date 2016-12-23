NY Post: NYPD Ignored Reports In Spanish Filed By Immigrant Murder Victim

A Guatemalan immigrant who was stabbed to death by her husband in the family's Queens apartment in January along with her two daughters, twice in 2013 filed reports with the New York Police Department’s 103rd precinct in Spanish that were never translated, the New York Post is reporting.

According to the NYPD, undocumented immigrant Miguel Mejia-Ramos, 29, who was caught by authorities in Texas before he was able to cross into his native Mexico, had been out drinking with a friend the night of Jan. 18. He came home, spotted a Facebook picture of his wife, 21-year-old Deisy Garcia, with another man on her cell phone and stabbed her while she slept.

According to police, Mejia-Ramos claimed to have murdered his daughters—Daniela, 2, and Yoselin, 1—because he didn’t have car seats to take them on the run with him.

On May 30 and Nov. 28 of 2013, Garcia called authorities because of abusive treatment by Mejia-Ramos. The first time, officers came to the family’s Queens apartment after Mejia-Ramos had apparently assaulted his wife. As a result, Garcia filled out a state-mandated domestic-incident report in Spanish, in which she expressed her fear that her husband would kill her and their daughters.

In November, after calling 911 on Mejia-Ramos, Garcia filed another report in Spanish.

According to the Post, neither document was translated into English by either patrol officers or the Domestic Violence Unit at the 103rd precinct.

Garcia’s mother, Luzmina Alvarado, told the paper: “I know she contacted them and told them he kicked her and abused her, but the police told her they needed to see proof of the abuse. They told her there was no evidence and left it at that.”

Garcia’s 19 year old brother, José, put it more bluntly. “[The police] are supposed to help us no matter who we are. My sister and her kids might still be alive if they had done their jobs.”

A spokesman for the NYPD told the Post that “The allegations are under internal review.”

Follow us on twitter.com/foxnewslatino

Like us at facebook.com/foxnewslatino