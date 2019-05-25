Expand / Collapse search
Norway says Venezuela mediation to resume next week

Associated Press

CARACAS, Venezuela – Norway says representatives of the Venezuelan government and opposition have decided to return to Oslo for a mediation effort aimed at resolving the political crisis in the South American country.

Norway's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement Saturday that the country would facilitate discussions next week.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Ine Eriksen Soreide praised both sides for their efforts.

Representatives of Venezuela's political factions traveled to Norway earlier this month for talks, but it was unclear if they would continue to engage with one another.

The initiative came amid tensions that exploded in street violence when the opposition called in vain for a military uprising on April 30.