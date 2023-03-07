Expand / Collapse search
North Korea
Published

North Korea threatens action after US flies nuclear-capable B-52 bomber over Korean Peninsula

Kim Yo Jong made the threat as the US and South Korea continue to carry out joint military exercises

By Lawrence Richard | Fox News
North Korea threatens US over military drills with South Korea Video

North Korea threatens US over military drills with South Korea

Alex Hogan reports North Korean threat suggests future missile and nuclear testing.

North Korea has threatened to take "quick, overwhelming action" after the United States flew a nuclear-capable B-52 bomber over the Korean Peninsula in an exercise with South Korean warplanes.

Kim Yo Jong, the sister of dictator Kim Jong-Un, made the threat as the U.S. and South Korea continue to carry out joint military exercises.

"We keep our eye on the restless military moves by the U.S. forces and the South Korean puppet military and are always on standby to take appropriate, quick and overwhelming action at any time according to our judgment," Kim Yo Jong said in the statement, as reported by state media.

She added, "The demonstrative military moves and all sorts of rhetoric by the U.S. and South Korea, which go so extremely frantic as not to be overlooked, undoubtedly provide (North Korea) with conditions for being forced to do something to cope with them."

US, SOUTH KOREA VOW TO RAMP UP NUCLEAR DETERRENCE IN FACE OF NORTH KOREA AGGRESSION

In this photo provided by South Korea Defense Ministry, a U.S. Air Force B-52H Stratofortress aircraft, center, flies in formation with South Korea's Air Force KF-16 fighters and South Korea's Air Force F-15K fighters over the western sea of Korean peninsula during a joint air drill in South Korea, Monday, March 6, 2023.

North Korea’s Foreign Ministry also condemned the flyover.

In a separate statement, an unnamed ministry official called it a reckless provocation that pushes the peninsula "deeper into the bottomless quagmire."

The statement added: "There is no guarantee that there will be no violent physical conflict" if the joint military exercises continue.

FILE - This photo provided by the North Korean government, Kim Yo Jong, sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un, delivers a speech during a national meeting against the coronavirus, in Pyongyang, North Korea, Aug. 10, 2022. 

SOUTH KOREA REFERS TO NORTH AS 'OUR ENEMY' FOR FIRST TIME IN SIX YEARS AS TENSIONS HEIGHTEN

South Korea’s Defense Ministry defended the use of the B-52’s deployment in Monday’s training, saying it demonstrated the capabilities of the U.S. and South Korea to deter North Korean aggressions.

This was not the first time the U.S. has sent a long-range B-1B bomber or multiple B-1Bs to the peninsula.

In this photo provided by South Korea Defense Ministry, a U.S. Air Force B-52H Stratofortress aircraft, center, flies in formation with South Korea's Air Force KF-16 fighters, bottom, and South Korea's Air Force F-15K fighters over the western sea of Korean peninsula during a joint air drill in South Korea, Monday, March 6, 2023. 

In this photo provided by South Korea Defense Ministry, a U.S. Air Force B-52H Stratofortress aircraft, top, flies in formation with South Korea's Air Force F-15K fighters over the western sea of Korean peninsula during a joint air drill in South Korea, Monday, March 6, 2023.

The joint military exercises, which North Korea describes as "provocations," were canceled or scaled back during previous diplomatic attempts and amid the COVID-19 pandemic. They have since ramped up, especially in light of North Korea bolstering its ballistic missile program, conducting a record number of missile tests and openly threatening to use its nuclear weapons.

Last Friday, the South Korean and U.S. militaries initially announced they restore their springtime field exercises and would conduct a computer-simulated command post training from March 13-23. The massive springtime exercise was previously canceled by former President Donald Trump in 2018.

NORTH KOREA TO EXPAND STATE CONTROL OF FARMING AMID WORSENING FOOD SHORTAGE

Last month, Kim Yo Jong said North Korea would continue its missile testing, going as far as to say her country would turn the Pacific into a missile firing range. On Tuesday, she reiterated that North Korea would consider an attempt by the U.S. to intercept one of its intercontinental ballistic missiles as a declaration of war.

In this handout image released by the South Korean Defense Ministry, South's Sejong the Great, the U.S.'s USS Barry and the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force's JS Atago are seen during a combined naval exercise on February 22, 2023, in the East Sea. 

In this handout image released by the South Korean Defense Ministry, South's Sejong the Great, the U.S.'s USS Barry and the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force's JS Atago are seen during a combined naval exercise on February 22, 2023.

North Korea has so far utilized steep angles in its ICBM tests to avoid the perception of launching the missiles at neighboring countries. The weapons have subsequently landed in the waters between the Korean Peninsula and Japan.

Earlier this week, South Korea announced an agreement with Japan to ease a historical dispute and boost the trilateral Seoul-Tokyo-Washington security cooperation.

Two U.S. B-1B Lancer strategic bombers, four U.S. Air Force F-16 fighter jets and four South Korean Air Force F-35 fighter jets fly over South Korea on November 19, 2022. 

A U.S. B-1B Lancer strategic bomber, four U.S. Air Force F-16 fighter jets and two South Korean Air Force F-35 fighter jets fly over South Korea during the joint air drills in response to North Korea's intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) launch on November 19, 2022, at an undisclosed location in South Korea. 

The plan involved Japan using local funds to compensate Koreans who performed forced labor during Tokyo’s colonial rule.

U.S. Ambassador to Japan Rahm Emanuel commended the leaders of South Korea and Japan, saying the "potential of collaboration into the future is more important and has a greater value and realizing you have to deal with historic issues."

The Associated Press contributed to this report