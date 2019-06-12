Expand / Collapse search
NKorea sending condolences for SKorea's former first lady

    FILE - In this June 15, 2000, file photo, from left in front row; former South Korean President Kim Dae-jung, former North Korean leader Kim Jong Il, and former South Korean First Lady Lee Hee-ho, hold hands as they sing a song titled "We Are Hoping For Reunification" at the Baekhwawon Guest House in Pyongyang during a luncheon party Thursday, June 15, 2000. (AP Photo/KOREA POOL/YONHAP, File)

    FILE - In this Dec. 27, 2011, file photo, Lee Hee-ho, the wife of the late former South Korean President Kim Dae-jung, arrives at the Inter-Korean Transit Office from North Korea at the border village of Paju in the demilitarized zone, South Korea. Lee, a South Korean feminist activist who fought for democracy against dictatorships alongside her husband and future President Kim Dae-jung, has died. She was 96. (AP Photo/Wally Santana, File)

SEOUL, South Korea – South Korea says North Korean leader Kim Jong Un will send flowers and a message of condolence for the funeral of former South Korean first lady Lee Hee-ho, whose late husband held a historic summit with Kim's father in 2000.

Seoul's Unification Ministry said North Korean officials led by Kim's sister plan to deliver the flowers and message to South Korean officials at a border village Wednesday afternoon.

Lee, the wife of late South Korean President Kim Dae-jung, died on Monday at 97. Kim Dae-jung won the Nobel Peace Prize in 2000 for his pro-democracy struggle and his rapprochement policies with North Korea, months after he met then-North Korean leader Kim Jong Il in Pyongyang.