New evidence prompts investigation into Nazi World War II massacre

German prosecutors have opened another investigation into a World War II massacre at a French town after uncovering new evidence on possible suspects.

On June 10, 1944, 642 residents of Oradour-sur-Glane were killed by SS troops. Women and children in the town were herded into a church, which was attacked with hand grenades before being set on fire, while men were shot inside a barn that was later set ablaze.

The investigators suspect that six soldiers, who were aged 18 and 19 during the war, may have been involved in the attack, based on evidence in the archived files of East Germany’s Stasi secret police, the BBC reports. Authorities believe they are still alive, according to the BBC.

Prosecutors are at the town to interview witnesses and survivors and hope to open a new legal process.

In the 1950s, 20 of around 60 soldiers were convicted for the attack after being brought to trial, but all were later released, the BBC reports.

