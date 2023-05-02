Expand / Collapse search
Israel
Published

Netanyahu holds security meeting after rockets fired from Gaza into Israel

Rocket attack unfolds after Palestinian hunger striker Khader Adnan dies in Israeli custody

Greg Norman
By Greg Norman | Fox News
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has called top officials together Tuesday for a "security assessment" in the wake of a rocket attack from Gaza. 

The barrage of 22 rockets directed at populated areas in southern Israel severely wounded a 25-year-old man and injured two others at a construction site in the city of Sderot, The Associated Press is reporting, citing Israel’s rescue service. Four of the rockets fired from Gaza reportedly were intercepted by Israeli missile defense systems. 

The rockets were launched after Palestinian detainee Khader Adnan died in Israeli custody Tuesday while conducting a hunger strike that lasted 87 days. 

"Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is currently holding a security assessment – at the Glilot Base at Camp Dayan – in the wake of today's events," Netanyahu’s office tweeted alongside a photo of him meeting with officials. 

Netanyahu meets with Israeli officials after rocket attack

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, left, and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu are seen Tuesday at a meeting called in response to a rocket attack on Israel from Gaza. (Israel Prime Minister's Office)

Involved in the discussion were Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, the Israel Defense Forces chief of staff, the director of the National Security Council, the commander of the IDF intelligence branch, the commander of the IDF operations branch, the deputy director of the Israeli Security Agency, the prime minister's military secretary, the head of IDF Southern Command and other senior IDF commanders, Netanyahu’s office said. 

"Anyone who attempts to harm the citizens of Israel, will be sorry," Gallant was quoted as saying after the meeting. 

The rocket attack is believed to be in response to the death of Adnan, a senior member of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad terrorist group who has served 10 terms in Israeli prisons, according to the TPS news agency. 

Khader Adnan death protest

Palestinian children hold posters showing Khader Adnan, a Palestinian militant who died in an Israeli prison after a nearly three-month hunger strike, in the West Bank village of Arrabe on Tuesday, May 2.

In a statement, a group of Gaza-based factions claimed responsibility for the attack and said it "is a first response" to Adnan’s death, which has sparked protests in Gaza, Ynet News reports. 

"We will remain committed to our fallen and our prisoners, and this issue will always remain a top priority," the group reportedly said in a statement. "We warn the enemy that any foolish actions they may take will not go unanswered, the resistance is fully prepared." 

Adnan was found unconscious in his cell Tuesday, and later was pronounced dead after being given CPR and taken to a local hospital, TPS reported. 

Israeli officials said the 45-year-old – who was arrested in February for suspected membership in a terrorist group, incitement and support for a terrorist organization – refused medical testing and treatment during his months-long hunger strike, the news agency added. 

Israel building hit by rocket

People inspect damage to a house hit by a rocket fired from the Gaza Strip, at the southern Israeli city of Sderot, on Tuesday, May 2. (AP/Ohad Zwigenberg)

Elsewhere in Sderot on Tuesday, first responders treated a mother and her two children for emotional shock, according to TPS. 

Greg Norman is a reporter at Fox News Digital.