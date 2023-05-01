Speaker McCarthy blasts Russian reporter in Israel, reaffirms support for Ukraine

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy gave a heated rebuttal to a Russian reporter in Israel on Monday, rebuking Russia's invasion and reaffirming his support for Ukraine.

McCarthy, R-Calif., made the statement during a press conference in Israel after addressing the country's Knesset on Monday. McCarthy and other members of the House of Representatives visited Israel to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the country's founding.

A reporter representing a Russian news agency asked McCarthy about U.S. support for Ukraine and referenced McCarthy's past comments about not being in favor of giving Ukraine a "blank check."

"We know that you don't support the current unlimited and uncontrolled supply of weaponry and aid to Ukraine, so can you comment? Is it possible in the near future the U.S. policy of sending weaponry to Ukraine will change?" the reporter asked.

"No, I vote for aid for Ukraine. I support aid for Ukraine," McCarthy responded after clarifying the question. "I do not support what your country has done to Ukraine. I do not support your killing of the children either."

"I think from one standpoint you should pull out, and I don't think it's right. We will continue to support, because the rest of the world sees this just as it is," he added.

House Minority Leader Steny Hoyer, D-Md., also spoke on the issue after McCarthy and likened America's support for Ukraine to its support for Israel.

"I share the speaker's view," Hoyer said. "What is happening in Ukraine is criminal. Women, children, the elderly, men are being slaughtered by a very large and very powerful country meeting a courageous people who, in my view, must win this war."

"I believe the United States of America, as it is committed to Israel's freedom and security and sovereignty, it is committed to Ukraine as well, and I believe that will remain a consensus among Democrats and Republicans," he continued.

Both McCarthy's and Hoyer's statements received rounds of applause. The Russian reporter did not ask any follow-up questions.

The trip to Israel was McCarthy's first visit to a foreign nation as speaker.