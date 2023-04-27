Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Israel
Published

DeSantis calls Israel a 'most valued and trusted' ally in Jerusalem speech

Florida governor stops in Israel as part of multi-national trip that includes South Korea, Japan and UK

By Timothy H.J. Nerozzi | Fox News
close
DeSantis calls Israel a 'most valued and trusted' ally in Jerusalem speech Video

DeSantis calls Israel a 'most valued and trusted' ally in Jerusalem speech

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Thursday spoke in Jerusalem, calling Israel one of the United States' "most valued and trusted allies." (Reuters)

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis spoke glowingly of Israel during a speech in Jerusalem on Thursday in celebration of the country's 75th anniversary of independence.

The governor flaunted his pro-Israel political record during the "Celebrate the Faces of Israel" event at Israel's Museum of Tolerance.

DeSantis called Israel a "beacon of freedom in a troubled region, an engine of economic growth and opportunity, and a center of innovation and technology that is the envy of the world."

GOV. DESANTIS VISITS JAPAN, SOUTH KOREA, ISRAEL AND BRITAIN AHEAD OF POTENTIAL 2024 PRESIDENTIAL ANNOUNCEMENT

Ron DeSantis speaking Jerusalem Israel

Floridas Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during a news conference at the Jerusalem Post Conference in Jerusalem on Thursday, April 27, 2023. (Kobi Wolf/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

"Israel is also one of America's most valued and trusted allies," DeSantis told the crowd.  "Maintaining a strong U.S.-Israel relationship has been a priority for me during my time in elected office and I know it's been a priority for the majority of American people."

DeSantis spoke highly of the Trump administration's record on Israeli issues such as moving the U.S. embassy to Jerusalem and taking a more aggressive approach toward Iran.

"During the previous administration — the Trump administration — Iran was on the ropes. Iran was in dire straits because there was an effort to hold them accountable," DeSantis said.

2024 GOP HOPEFUL GOES AFTER TRUMP, DESANTIS: 'NOT WHAT REPUBLICANISM IS ABOUT'

Desantis Jerusalem

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks to the press during a press conference at the Museum of Tolerance on April 27, 2023, in Jerusalem. (Amir Levy/Getty Images)

At the same time, the governor lamented policy changes initiated under recent Democratic presidents such as the 2015 Iran Deal and Biden administration officials' comments on Israeli judicial reform.

In his speech, DeSantis struck a tone of mutual cooperation and alluded to a policy of non-interference between the two countries' governments.

"My view is that the United States should be a strong ally to Israel, but we should not butt into their internal affairs," DeSantis said.

TRUMP CHIDES DESANTIS FOR LACK OF LOYALTY: 'YOU JUST DON'T DO WHAT HE DID'

Ron DeSantis sign bill Jerusalem

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signs bills for legislation to fight antisemitism during a press conference at the Museum of Tolerance on April 27, 2023, in Jerusalem. (Amir Levy/Getty Images)

"The task before us as Americans is standing strongly and forthrightly with Israel and with the Jewish people," he later added.

The visit is part of a four-country trade tour that also includes trips to Japan, South Korea and Britain.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

DeSantis in Israel

Ron DeSantis, governor of Florida, arrives for a news conference at the Jerusalem Post Conference in Jerusalem, on Thursday, April 27, 2023. (Kobi Wolf/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

DeSantis has maintained a strategic silence on whether he will run for the Republican nomination in the 2024 presidential election.

A presidential bid would put DeSantis in contest with several Republicans that have already declared campaigns for the presidency, including former President Trump, former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley and Sen. Tim Scott.

Fox News' Lawrence Richard contributed to this report.

Timothy Nerozzi is a writer for Fox News Digital. You can follow him on Twitter @timothynerozzi and can email him at timothy.nerozzi@fox.com

More from Politics