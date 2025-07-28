Multiple people killed in mass shooting incident at Bangkok market: police

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Multiple people were shot and killed at a market in the Thai capital of Bangkok on Monday afternoon, police said.

A post on the official Facebook page of the Royal Thai Police says there were at least six fatalities, including the gunman who took his own life.

Photos show police on scene at the Or Tor Kor market in Bangkok, which sells agricultural produce and local food.

The victims included four security guards and one woman, according to the Erawan Emergency Medical Center that monitors Bangkok hospitals.

Monday’s violence came against the backdrop of five days of violent border clashes between Thailand and its neighbor, Cambodia.

Leaders on either side were meeting in Malaysia on Monday in an urgent effort to resolve the fighting.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said State Department officials were on the ground in Malaysia to assist in the peace talks.

"Both President Trump and I remain engaged with our respective counterparts for each country and are monitoring the situation very closely," Rubio said in a statement. "We want this conflict to end as soon as possible."

Reuters contributed to this report.