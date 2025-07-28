Expand / Collapse search
Asia

Multiple people killed in mass shooting incident at Bangkok market: police

President Trump and Secretary Rubio meanwhile are personally monitoring diplomatic efforts to end violent border conflict

Bradford Betz By Bradford Betz Fox News
Rockets fired from Cambodia at Thailand as tensions, border clashes escalate Video

Rockets fired from Cambodia at Thailand as tensions, border clashes escalate

At least 12 people were killed in border clashes between Thailand and Cambodia on Thursday. (Credit: Viral Press)

Multiple people were shot and killed at a market in the Thai capital of Bangkok on Monday afternoon, police said. 

A post on the official Facebook page of the Royal Thai Police says there were at least six fatalities, including the gunman who took his own life.

TRUMP CALLS FOR IMMEDIATE CEASEFIRE BETWEEN CAMBODIA AND THAILAND AMID ESCALATING VIOLENCE

police officer with royal thai police insignia

Police monitoring the cordoned area in Or Tor Kor market on July 28, 2025 in Bangkok, Thailand. (Mailee Osten-Tan/Getty Images)

Photos show police on scene at the Or Tor Kor market in Bangkok, which sells agricultural produce and local food. 

The victims included four security guards and one woman, according to the Erawan Emergency Medical Center that monitors Bangkok hospitals. 

THAILAND, CAMBODIA TROOPS OPEN FIRE ON EACH OTHER, KILLING AT LEAST 12

Monday’s violence came against the backdrop of five days of violent border clashes between Thailand and its neighbor, Cambodia. 

yellow crime scene tape at a bangkok market

Police tape around a store inside Or Tor Kor wet market on July 28, 2025 in Bangkok, Thailand.  (Mailee Osten-Tan/Getty Images)

Leaders on either side were meeting in Malaysia on Monday in an urgent effort to resolve the fighting. 

police on scene after deadly shooting at bangkok market

Police monitoring the cordoned area in Or Tor Kor market on July 28, 2025 in Bangkok, Thailand.  (Mailee Osten-Tan/Getty Images)

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said State Department officials were on the ground in Malaysia to assist in the peace talks. 

"Both President Trump and I remain engaged with our respective counterparts for each country and are monitoring the situation very closely," Rubio said in a statement. "We want this conflict to end as soon as possible." 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

Reuters contributed to this report.

