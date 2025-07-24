Expand / Collapse search
Asia

Thailand, Cambodia troops open fire on each other, killing at least 12

Malaysian PM attempts to mediate as diplomatic relations between Thailand and Cambodia deteriorate

Rachel Wolf By Rachel Wolf Fox News
At least 12 people have died as violent clashes escalate along the Thailand-Cambodia border. Amid the rising tensions, Thailand has closed its border with Cambodia.

One of Thailand’s six F-16 fighter jets along its disputed border fired into Cambodia and destroyed a military target, according to Reuters, which cited the Thai army. The outlet added that Cambodia’s Ministry of National Defense said the jets dropped two bombs on a road. The ministry said that it "strongly condemns the reckless and brutal military aggression of the Kingdom of Thailand against the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Cambodia," according to Reuters.

People rest at a shelter in Thailand as the country clashes with neighboring Cambodia

People rest at a shelter, following recent clashes along the disputed border between the two countries, according to authorities people have been killed across three border provinces, in Surin province, Thailand, July 24, 2025. (REUTERS/Pansira Kaewplung)

WORLD LEADER SUSPENDED FROM OFFICE OVER LEAKED PHONE CALL AFTER DEADLY BORDER DISPUTE

Late on Wednesday, Thailand recalled its ambassador to Cambodia and announced it would expel the ambassador from Cambodia. On Thursday, Cambodia downgraded its diplomatic relations with Thailand to the lowest level and recalled all staff from its embassy in Bangkok, the Associated Press reported. Additionally, the Cambodian Foreign Ministry demanded all Thai diplomatic staff leave the country.

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said he would speak to the leaders of both countries by the end of the day, according to the BBC. Malaysia is currently serving as the chair of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), putting Ibrahim in a position to mediate, as both Cambodia and Thailand are member states.

Thai soldiers

Royal Thai Army soldiers are pictured on armored vehicles on a road in Chachoengsao province on July 24, 2025.  (Lillian Suwanrumpha/AFP via Getty Images)

PAKISTAN WARNS OF A 'NUCLEAR FLASHPOINT,' URGES TRUMP TO STEP IN AMID RISING TENSIONS WITH INDIA OVER KASHMIR

The U.S. Embassy in Bangkok and the U.S. Embassy in Phnom Penh advised American citizens living in or traveling near the border area to follow the directions of local security personnel. 

This comes almost exactly one month after both embassies warned U.S. citizens in their respective countries against going near the border. The State Department issued a "Level 1 with risk" travel advisory — just above the lowest level — urging Americans to exercise caution, though travel is permitted.

Troops from Cambodia reload BM-21 amid border clashes with Thailand

Cambodian soldiers reload the BM-21 multiple rocket launcher in Preah Vihear province on July 24, 2025. Thailand launched air strikes on Cambodian military targets on July 24 as Cambodia fired rockets and artillery, killing a civilian, in a dramatic escalation of a long-running border row between the two neighbors. (STR/AFP via Getty Images)

While it is unclear how the latest clashes between Cambodia and Thailand began, the violence follows a dispute in May, during which troops from both sides exchanged fire. According to The Associated Press, both sides said they acted in self-defense and one Cambodian soldier was killed. 

Following the flare-up in May, both countries took retaliatory actions, with Thailand stopping nearly all border crossings before ultimately closing them entirely. Meanwhile, Cambodia banned Thai movies and TV.

Rachel Wolf is a breaking news writer for Fox News Digital and FOX Business.