Trump calls for immediate ceasefire between Cambodia and Thailand amid escalating violence

President Donald Trump on Saturday said he had spoken to the leaders of Cambodia and Thailand, urging a ceasefire, adding the U.S. would not get back to the "trading table" with the southeast Asian countries until fighting stops.

"I just had a very good call with the Prime Minister of Cambodia, and informed him of my discussions with Thailand, and its Acting Prime Minister," Trump wrote on Truth Social Saturday while in Scotland as part of a five-day trip to the United Kingdom.

"Both Parties are looking for an immediate Ceasefire and Peace. They are also looking to get back to the ‘Trading Table’ with the United States, which we think is inappropriate to do until such time as the fighting STOPS."

The president said Cambodia and Thailand have agreed to meet immediately and "quickly work out a Ceasefire and, ultimately, PEACE! It was an Honor to deal with both Countries. They have a long and storied History and Culture. They will hopefully get along for many years to come. When all is done, and Peace is at hand, I look forward to concluding our Trading Agreements with both!"

Border clashes between the two countries continued for the third day Saturday, leaving at least 33 dead and displacing 168,000.

Tensions flared Thursday after a landmine on the border injured five Thai soldiers and both countries blamed each other for the fighting.

Thailand has closed its border with Cambodia, and both countries have recalled their ambassadors.

On Saturday, Cambodia said 12 more people were killed, and Thai authorities said a soldier was killed.

The U.N. Security Council has also called for a de-escalation to the fighting, and Thai Foreign Minister Maris Sangiampongsa said the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) had called for a peaceful resolution.

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, the current chair of ASEAN, said the leaders of Thailand and Cambodia are open to a ceasefire.

"Thailand reaffirms its commitment to resolving the conflict peacefully and in accordance with international law," Sangiampongsa said Saturday, urging Cambodia to "return to the negotiating table with sincerity and in good faith."

He said, however, that Cambodia will need to stop fighting before Thailand considers a ceasefire.

Cambodia's Defense Ministry on Saturday, however, condemned what it called an "unprovoked and premeditated act of aggression" after five heavy artillery shells were fired into a Cambodian province.

"Neither Thailand nor Cambodia appears to be paying attention to international humanitarian law at great expense to civilians," John Sifton, the Asia advocacy director at Human Rights Watch, said in a statement. "Diplomatic efforts underway need to prioritize protecting civilians and civilian infrastructure."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.