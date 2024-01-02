Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Missing Persons

Missing Madeleine McCann's parents say investigation into toddler's abduction 'will eventually yield results'

McCann was 3 years old when she was abducted from a family vacation in Portugal in 2007

Audrey Conklin By Audrey Conklin Fox News
Published
close
New search at Portugal reservoir for Madeleine McCann Video

New search at Portugal reservoir for Madeleine McCann

Fox Nation host Nancy Grace on the new search for Madeleine McCann in Portugal and the new Fox Nation special that shows the similarities between the Idaho college student murders and Ted Bundy

The parents of Madeleine McCann, a British girl abducted during a family vacation in Portugal more than 16 years ago, issued a new statement on New Year's Day expressing their belief that the investigation into her disappearance "will eventually yield results."

Kate and Gerry McCann, along with their three children – Madeleine and twins Sean and Amelie – were on vacation in Praia da Luz, Portugal, when Madeleine, who was 3 years old, was taken from her bed on May 3, 2007. The family was staying in a ground-floor apartment.

"Another year comes to a close. I’m sure they’re getting shorter!" the parents wrote in a statement posted to social media. "Whilst there is no new significant news to share in the search for Madeleine, efforts continue with the same determination, commitment and vigour. We believe such perseverance will eventually yield results. Thank you again for your support, Christmas wishes and shared hope."

The parents added that despite their family's "own personal circumstances, it is impossible to be unaffected by the awful events happening around the world this year with so many wars, immeasurable pain and suffering, children abducted, killed and orphaned."

MADELEINE MCCANN WITNESS CLAIMS SUSPECT IN HER KIDNAPPING DRUNKENLY CONFESSED TO CRIME

Madeleine McCann wearing a hat

Madeleine McCann was abducted from the family's ground-floor apartment in Praia da Luz, Portugal, on May 3, 2007, when she was 3 years old. (Official Find Madeleine Campaign)

"Let’s hope that 2024 brings a greater love for mankind, hope and peace to us all," they wrote. "With our best wishes for the new year."

MADELEINE MCCANN SEARCH IN PORTUGAL OVER, ITEMS COLLECTED FOR TESTING: POLICE

The latest development in the case came last spring, about 16 years since Madeleine was abducted. Portuguese, German and British authorities collaborated in May to search for items possibly related to the case near the Arade dam, about 31 miles from Praia da Luz.

Kate and Gerry McCann holding picture

Kate and Gerry McCann hold an age-progressed police image of their daughter during a news conference to mark the fifth anniversary of the disappearance of Madeleine McCann, on May 2, 2012, in London. (Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

Portugal's Judicial Police said in a May statement that the search request from German authorities has been completed and "resulted in the collection of some material that will be subject to" analysis, according to a translation. Items recovered during the search were transported to German authorities for testing in accordance with international rules, Portuguese police said at the time.

MADELEINE MCCANN'S PARENTS RELEASE VIDEO ON MISSING DAUGHTER'S 20TH BIRTHDAY

In 2020, German authorities named Christian Brueckner, 45, as a suspect in Madeleine's disappearance. Brueckner continues to deny his involvement in the case.

An age progression photo of Madeleine McCann

An age progression photo of Madeleine McCann shows what the missing girl would look like at age 9. (Official Find Madeleine Campaign/Teri Blythe)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Brueckner spent many years in Portugal, including in Praia da Luz, around the time of Madeleine’s disappearance.

He was charged in 2022 with sex crimes against children that German authorities allege he committed in Portugal between 2000 and 2017 and is currently serving time for raping an American woman in 2005.

Audrey Conklin is a digital reporter for Fox News Digital and FOX Business. Email tips to audrey.conklin@fox.com or on Twitter at @audpants.