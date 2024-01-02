Missing Madeleine McCann's parents say investigation into toddler's abduction 'will eventually yield results'

The parents of Madeleine McCann, a British girl abducted during a family vacation in Portugal more than 16 years ago, issued a new statement on New Year's Day expressing their belief that the investigation into her disappearance "will eventually yield results."

Kate and Gerry McCann, along with their three children – Madeleine and twins Sean and Amelie – were on vacation in Praia da Luz, Portugal, when Madeleine, who was 3 years old, was taken from her bed on May 3, 2007. The family was staying in a ground-floor apartment.

"Another year comes to a close. I’m sure they’re getting shorter!" the parents wrote in a statement posted to social media. "Whilst there is no new significant news to share in the search for Madeleine, efforts continue with the same determination, commitment and vigour. We believe such perseverance will eventually yield results. Thank you again for your support, Christmas wishes and shared hope."

The parents added that despite their family's "own personal circumstances, it is impossible to be unaffected by the awful events happening around the world this year with so many wars, immeasurable pain and suffering, children abducted, killed and orphaned."

"Let’s hope that 2024 brings a greater love for mankind, hope and peace to us all," they wrote. "With our best wishes for the new year."

The latest development in the case came last spring, about 16 years since Madeleine was abducted. Portuguese, German and British authorities collaborated in May to search for items possibly related to the case near the Arade dam, about 31 miles from Praia da Luz.

Portugal's Judicial Police said in a May statement that the search request from German authorities has been completed and "resulted in the collection of some material that will be subject to" analysis, according to a translation. Items recovered during the search were transported to German authorities for testing in accordance with international rules, Portuguese police said at the time.

In 2020, German authorities named Christian Brueckner, 45, as a suspect in Madeleine's disappearance. Brueckner continues to deny his involvement in the case.

Brueckner spent many years in Portugal, including in Praia da Luz, around the time of Madeleine’s disappearance.

He was charged in 2022 with sex crimes against children that German authorities allege he committed in Portugal between 2000 and 2017 and is currently serving time for raping an American woman in 2005.