Madeleine McCann parents release video on missing daughter's 20th birthday

The parents of missing British girl Madeleine McCann released a statement on her 20th birthday Sunday.

McCann was abducted in 2007, when she was 3 years old, from a ground-floor apartment where her family was staying on vacation in Praia da Luz, Portugal.

"Happy birthday Madeleine. Still missing. Still very much missed. Still looking. For as long as it takes..." her parents, Kate and Gerry McCann, wrote on the "Official Find Madeleine Campaign" Facebook page, where they share information and statements regarding Madeleine's disappearance.

The family also shared a video showing photos of Madeleine and the McCann family:

MISSING MADELEINE MCCANN'S PARENTS ‘AWAIT A BREAKTHROUGH’ IN TODDLER'S DISAPPEARANCE

The McCann family also released a statement on March 3, marking 16 years since Madeleine's abduction.

MISSING MADELEINE MCCANN: GERMAN COURT THROWS OUT SEX CHARGES AGAINST SUSPECT IN TODDLER'S DISAPPEARANCE

"The police investigation continues, and we await a breakthrough. Thank you to everyone for your support – it really helps," Kate and Gerry McCann said in the March 3 statement. "Still missing[...] still very much missed. It is hard to find the words to convey how we feel."

Kate and Gerry McCann were vacationing with their three young children when Madeleine was taken from her bed. The parents had left their three sleeping children alone while they went to dinner.

MISSING MADELEINE MCCANN: POLISH WOMAN APOLOGIZES TO MISSING BRITISH GIRL'S PARENTS

The sole suspect in Madeleine's disappearance is a German man named Christian Brueckner, 46, who continues to deny his alleged involvement in the case.

A German court on April 20 dismissed unrelated sexual assault charges against Brueckner, who has been serving a seven-year sentence for raping an elderly woman in 2005, Reuters reported, citing his lawyer.

MADELEINE MCCANN: POLISH WOMAN CLAIMING TO BE MISSING BRITISH TODDLER GETS DNA TEST RESULTS

The suspect was charged in 2022 for sex crimes against children that German authorities allege he committed in Portugal between 2000 and 2017. Brueckner spent many years in Portugal, including in Praia da Luz around the time of Madeleine’s disappearance.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

She is a "happy little girl" and "has always been a wonderfully loving and caring big sister," they said.

McCann's family is accepting donations for the search for Madeleine through their website.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.