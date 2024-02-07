Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

India

Militants in Indian-controlled Kashmir open fire on Punjabi workers, killing 1

Kashmir has seen rash of targeted killings since late 2019

Associated Press
Published
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for February 7 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for February 7

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Militants in Indian-controlled Kashmir fired at two workers from the northern state of Punjab, killing one and wounding another, police said Wednesday.

Police blamed militants fighting against Indian rule in the disputed region for the attack in Srinagar. Officials did not immediately give further details.

Kashmir has witnessed a spate of targeted killings since October 2019, two months after New Delhi stripped the region of its semi-autonomy, removed inherited protections on land and jobs and cracked down on dissent and press freedom.

INDIA LAW ENFORCEMENT CLEAR SUSPECTED CHINESE SPY PIGEON

Dozens of Hindus, including immigrant workers from Indian states, have been killed in the attacks that also have targeted Muslim village councilors, police officers and civilians.

Kashmir shooting site

Indian paramilitary soldiers secure a shooting site in Srinagar, Kashmir, Feb. 7, 2024. (AP Photo/Mukhtar Khan)

Kashmir is divided between India and Pakistan and claimed by both in its entirety.

Rebels in the Indian-controlled part of Kashmir have been fighting New Delhi’s rule since 1989. Most Muslim Kashmiris support the rebels' goal of uniting the territory, either under Pakistani rule or as an independent country.

India insists the Kashmir militancy is Pakistan-sponsored terrorism. Pakistan denies the charge, and most Kashmiris consider it a legitimate freedom struggle.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Tens of thousands of civilians, rebels and government forces have been killed in the conflict.