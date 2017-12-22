Mideast: Abbas refuses to work with US on peace efforts

next Image 1 of 2

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas says he'll no longer accept any U.S. plans for Mideast peace because of the Trump administration's recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital.

Abbas says the United States is "no longer an honest mediator in the peace process" and that the Palestinians "will no longer accept any plan from the United States because of this partisan spirit."

His comments on Friday in Paris followed the U.N. General Assembly resolution denouncing President Donald Trump's decision.

After talks with French President Emmanuel Macron, Abbas urged France and Europe to play a stronger role in peace efforts instead.

Macron was careful not to take sides, saying "the American mistake was to want to unilaterally manage from afar a situation whose solution is in the hands of the Israelis and Palestinians."