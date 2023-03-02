Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Hong Kong
Published

Massive Hong Kong fire consumes skyscraper under construction, raining burning embers rain onto street

Two individuals reportedly rushed to Hong Kong hospital after massive skyscraper fire

By Timothy H.J. Nerozzi | Fox News
close
Massive Hong Kong fire consumes skyscraper under construction Video

Massive Hong Kong fire consumes skyscraper under construction

A fire at a Hong Kong skyscraper construction site broke out Friday, sending flaming embers onto the street below. (Reuters)

A skyscraper erupted into flames in Hong Kong on Friday, local time.

The fire broke out in the early morning of March 3 in Tsim Sha Tsui at the site of an under-construction skyscraper in one of the city's shopping districts.

13 HOSPITALIZED AFTER FIRE ERUPTS AT HONG KONG'S WORLD TRADE CENTER

A fire breaks out in a building in Tsim Sha Tsui, in Hong Kong on early March 3, 2023. 

A fire breaks out in a building in Tsim Sha Tsui, in Hong Kong on early March 3, 2023.  (PETER PARKS/AFP via Getty Images)

Embers and burning debris rained down on the streets below as firefighters attempted to control the inferno.

Photos and videos from the scene show the skyscraper engulfed in flames, and the sound of explosions from within the structure have been reported.

A fire at a Hong Kong skyscraper construction site broke out Thursday, sending flaming embers onto the street below.

A fire at a Hong Kong skyscraper construction site broke out Thursday, sending flaming embers onto the street below. (Reuters)

A fire at a Hong Kong skyscraper construction site broke out Thursday, sending flaming embers onto the street below. 

A fire at a Hong Kong skyscraper construction site broke out Thursday, sending flaming embers onto the street below.  (Reuters)

Two bystanders were taken to Queen Elizabeth Hospital with injuries from the disaster — their current condition is unknown.

The construction site is the former location of the defunct Mariners’ Club, opened in by Hong Kong Gov. David Trench in 1967.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

A fire breaks out in an office building in Tsim Sha Tsui, in Hong Kong on early March 3, 2023. 

A fire breaks out in an office building in Tsim Sha Tsui, in Hong Kong on early March 3, 2023.  (PETER PARKS/AFP via Getty Images)

Firefighters respond to a fire breaking out in an office building in Tsim Sha Tsui, in Hong Kong on early March 3, 2023. 

Firefighters respond to a fire breaking out in an office building in Tsim Sha Tsui, in Hong Kong on early March 3, 2023.  (PETER PARKS/AFP via Getty Images)

The old club building was demolished in 2018 and will be replaced with the 42-story Kimpton Hotel. 

The future skyscraper — now damaged by the disastrous fire — was expected to boast 500 rooms across 340,000 square feet of interior space.

Timothy Nerozzi is a writer for Fox News Digital. You can follow him on Twitter @timothynerozzi and can email him at timothy.nerozzi@fox.com