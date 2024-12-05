Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Sweden

Masked man arrested outside Swedish royal family residence with knife, handcuffs, tape: reports

Man arrested outside of home of Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden

Pilar Arias By Pilar Arias Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for December 5 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for December 5

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A masked man armed with a knife and in possession of handcuffs, tape and a prop gun was arrested outside the residence of Sweden's royal family on Wednesday, reports say.

The incident happened at the official residence of Crown Princess Victoria, 47, her husband Prince Daniel, their two children, Princess Estelle, 12, and Prince Oscar, 8, according to the Daily Mail. The family is based in Haga Palace, located in Haga Park, Solna Municipality in Stockholm.  

The man was first noticed by castle guards around 5 p.m. before he was reported to police, The Sun reported. 

"It is a man who has been in the area and behaved strangely and who was then checked. A knife was found," Per Fahlström, a spokesperson for Stockholm Police, told the media outlet. 

SWEDEN, FINLAND AND NORWAY RELEASE NEW ADVICE ON SURVIVING WAR AMID CONCERNS OVER RUSSIA, UKRAINE ESCALATION

Swedish Crown Princess Victoria awards Alma prize in Stockholm.

Ben Bowen, CEO of the Australian organization Indigenous Literacy Foundation, receives the Astrid Lindgren Memorial Award (Alma prize) 2024 from Swedish Crown Princess Victoria during an award ceremony at Stockholm concert hall on June 4, 2024. (TT News Agency/Caisa Rasmussen via Reuters)

"The police arrived and arrested the man, and thus it is a police matter," Margareta Thorgren, head of information for the Royal Court, told The Sun. 

Haga Castle is located in a public park. The royal family has lived there since 2010.

SWEDEN OFFERS TO PAY MIGRANTS FROM THIRD-WORLD COUNTRIES $34,000 TO SELF-DEPORT

Haga Palace, where the Swedish royal family lives

Haga Castle, the home of Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden, is seen on Aug. 17, 2009 in Stockholm. (Christopher Hunt/WireImage)

Back in August, it was publicized that Crown Princess Victoria had started special military training.

"The training is part of the Crown Princess's endeavor to continuously broaden her knowledge in preparation for her future mission as head of state," a statement read. 

Swedish royal family

Germany's President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, right, and his wife Elke Buedenbender welcome Sweden's Crown Princess Victoria, left, and Prince Daniel at Bellevue Palace, in Berlin on Oct. 21, 2024. (Reuters/Lisi Niesner)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Together with the other cadets, I will, among other things, immerse myself in tactics, military science and military strategy," the princess said in the statement. 

Police have not released details about whom the suspect is or what he will be charged with. 