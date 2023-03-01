Man suspected of cannibalism detained at airport after police found 'pieces of meat' in suitcase

Portuguese authorities arrested a Brazilian man as he passed through an airport carrying a suitcase filled with pieces of meat, suspecting him of committing acts of cannibalism.

The Brazilian man, identified as 26-year-old Begoleã Mendes Fernandes, was arrested at Lisbon Airport and remains in custody while police look to extradite him to the Netherlands. The Dutch authorities had searched for Fernandes in connection with the death of Alan Lopes, 21.

A source connected to the case confirmed to Fox News Digital that Fernandes had a plastic bag with "pieces of meat" that police need to analyze for origin. The Portuguese source did not want to comment on the cannibalism allegations, instead referring to a tweet from Amsterdam police.

The Politie Eenheid Amsterdam reported that a 21-year-old, later identified as Lopes, was found in a house and was the "victim of a violent crime."

LISTEN: THE FOX TRUE CRIME PODCAST WITH EMILY COMPAGNO

Dutch outlet Boevennieuws reported that Lopes lived with his mother and sisters, and the other family members were not present in the home the night of his murder. Lopes may have taken in Fernandes, who had been "homeless" prior to meeting him.

Portuguese newspaper JN reported that police suspect "cannibal practices." The meat that was found has been sent to a lab for analysis to determine its origin.

SWEET POTATO REPORTEDLY HELPS MASSACHUSETTS POLICE CRACK 2011 TODD LAMPLEY MURDER COLD CASE

Fernandes may have used a fake name and pretended he came from Italy. The Portuguese border authorities initially may have detained him on suspicion of carrying forged documents, including an Italian identity card and other documents.

"After contact with the authorities of the Netherlands, the country where he resided, it was confirmed that he was wanted on suspicion of committing a crime of murder that occurred on February 26, in Amsterdam, which led the judicial authorities of that country to issue, already yesterday afternoon, a European Arrest Warrant for extradition purposes," authorities said after taking Fernandes into custody.

LOUISIANA WOMAN ARRESTED AFTER POLICE FIND METH, PUPPIES INSIDE ICE CREAM TRUCK

Fernandes also allegedly had a bandage and clothing with "traces of blood" in his belongings. Police sent him to Hospital de Santa Maria in Lisbon for an evaluation due to an injury to his hand.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The defendant had his initial appearance at the Administrative Court of Lisbon, and he will remain in custody and is expected to be extradited to the Netherlands within 5 days.