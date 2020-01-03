Man shot dead by French police after fatal stabbing spree near Paris

A man reportedly killed two people during a stabbing spree outside of Paris Friday before being shot dead by police.

The incident occurred in the Hautes-Bruyères State Park in Villejuif, around four miles from the center of Paris, and four people were targeted, the BBC reports, citing local media.

The attacker – whose identity has not yet been revealed – was shot and killed after being chased by responding officers.

Two victims died while two others were left with injuries, according to the BBC.

Authorities are now advising residents to stay out of the area.