Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Canada

Husband leaps onto polar bear that lunged at wife in surprise attack: police

The man was injured after he jumped on top of a polar bear in northern Canada

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten By Sarah Rumpf-Whitten Fox News
Published
close
Polar bear goes for swim at Memphis Zoo Video

Polar bear goes for swim at Memphis Zoo

The Memphis Zoo captured footage of Haley the polar bear enjoying a dip in the pool with a big smile on her face.

A Canadian man leaped to the defense of his wife after a polar bear lunged toward her in a dramatic ambush by the animal in rural Ontario.

According to the Nishnawbe Aski Police Service, the unidentified couple left their house at around 5 a.m. Tuesday to find their dogs.

They were met in their driveway by a feisty polar bear, who lunged at the woman.

TORONTO WNBA FRANCHISE REVEALS NAME, SET TO COMPETE IN 2026

Arctic polar bear

A polar bear lunged at a woman in rural Ontario. (Sergio Pitamitz/VWPics/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

Police said the fast-moving man jumped onto the mammal to prevent the attack.

"The woman slipped to the ground as her husband leap[ed] onto the animal to prevent its attack," police said in a statement. "The bear then attacked the male, causing serious but non-life-threatening injuries to his arm and legs."

COLORADO AUTHORITIES HUNTING COYOTE AFTER ATTACK ON YOUNG CHILD

A neighbor arrived with a gun and shot the bear several times. After being shot, it retreated into nearby woods where it died.

First snow of season in Colorado

The bear was shot and retreated into the woods. (Monica Wilcox via Storyful)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

The man was transported to a community nursing station, where he was treated for his injuries, police said.

Police said they "continued to patrol the area to ensure no other bears were roaming the community."

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten is a breaking news writer for Fox News Digital and Fox Business. 

Story tips and ideas can be sent to sarah.rumpf@fox.com and on X: @s_rumpfwhitten.