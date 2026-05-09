Man accused of threatening former Prince Andrew near Sandringham home pleads not guilty in court

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A 39-year-old man pleaded not guilty on Friday to threatening former Prince Andrew near his new home on the royal family’s Sandringham estate.

Alex Jenkinson, 39, is accused of using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behavior toward the former prince, whose royal titles were removed last year by King Charles III due to his connections to Jeffrey Epstein.

Jenkinson, who faces two counts, is accused of threatening Andrew on Wednesday and another man on Tuesday.

The former Duke of York is also expected to give evidence in the trial, which is set for July 29 at the Westminster Magistrates' Court.

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Andrew was allegedly yelled at by a masked man while walking his dogs near his home, the Daily Telegraph reported.

"Officers attended, and the man was arrested on suspicion of a public order offence and possession of an offensive weapon," the police statement said.

The incident comes three months after Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, as he is now known, was arrested, himself, on suspicion of misconduct in public office connected to his Epstein ties and his time as the U.K. trade envoy.

Andrew moved to Sandringham earlier this year after he was asked to vacate his home at the Royal Lodge in Windsor.

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Virginia Giuffre, Andrew’s main accuser, claimed that she was forced to have sex with the royal three times starting when she was 17 years old.

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Andrew has denied all of the accusations against him, but settled with Giuffre in 2022 over her civil sexual assault lawsuit. She later died of suicide in 2025.

Jenkinson appeared in court remotely from King's Lynn Police Investigation Centre in Norfolk on Friday with his arm in a sling.

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He did plead guilty to failing to provide specimen of blood while in custody.

Jenkinson was released on bail on the condition that he doesn’t enter the county of Norfolk, attempt any contact with Andrew, and he must stay 500 meters away from Sandringham, Buckingham Palace, Balmoral Castle, Windsor Castle and Highgrove.

Reuters and The Associated Press contributed to this report.