World

Lisbon’s historic Glória Funicular derails, leaving at least 15 dead, 18 injured: report

“It’s a tragedy of the like we’ve never seen," Portuguese President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa said

Jasmine Baehr By Jasmine Baehr Fox News
Funicular crash in Lisbon kills 15, injures 18 more Video

Funicular crash in Lisbon kills 15, injures 18 more

Lisbon’s historic Glória Funicular derailed during rush hour on Wednesday evening, with at least 15 so far confirmed dead. (Credit: AP)

Lisbon’s historic Glória Funicular derailed during rush hour Wednesday, reportedly killing at least 15 people and injuring 18. A child is among the injured.

The cable-pulled tram, which has carried residents and tourists for generations, came off the tracks before crashing into a nearby building.

According to AP News, early reports suggest a loose cable may have caused the derailment. The Glória Funicular, in service since 1885 and recognized as one of Lisbon’s most iconic landmarks, was packed with commuters and sightseers when the accident happened. 

Emergency services arrived within minutes, treating the wounded and transporting others to local hospitals.

VIDEO CAPTURES HORRIFIC MOMENT CHAIRLIFT SNAPS AT RUSSIAN RESORT, SENDS TERRIFIED TOURISTS PLUMMETTING

First responders at scene of Lisbon crash

Emergency teams work at the site of a derailed electric streetcar in Lisbon, Portugal, Wednesday, Sept. 3, 2025. (AP Photo/Armando Franca)

Portuguese President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa expressed condolences to victims’ families and pledged full transparency in the official investigation, saying, "It’s a tragedy of the like we’ve never seen."

Authorities have launched a probe into the mechanical failure, with local media citing concerns over recent maintenance schedules.

AP News added that the Glória Funicular has long been a tourist draw, connecting Lisbon’s downtown with the Bairro Alto district and welcoming thousands of visitors annually.

AMUSEMENT PARK RIDE SNAPS AT SAUDI ARABIA PARK, WITH 23 REPORTED INJURED

Authorities investigate derailed Lisbon funicular

Members of the judicial police work at the site of a derailed electric streetcar in Lisbon, Portugal, Wednesday, Sept. 3, 2025. (AP Photo/Armando Franca)

The Portuguese government has declared a national day of mourning to honor the victims, saying, "A tragic accident … caused the irreparable loss of human life, which left in mourning their families and dismayed the whole country."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Jasmine Baehr is a Breaking News Writer for Fox News Digital, where she covers politics, the military, faith and culture.

