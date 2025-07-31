Amusement park ride snaps at Saudi Arabia park, with 23 reported injured

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

An amusement park ride malfunction in Saudi Arabia has reportedly left 23 people injured, with three critically hurt.

Video of the incident shows the ride with "360 degrees" written atop it swinging back and forth before the arm with the spinning wheel carrying passengers snapped off the frame of the ride.

Riders can be heard screaming as they plunge to the ground. It happened on Wednesday at Green Mountain Park in Taif, Saudi Arabia, according to reports.

Eyewitnesses said they saw riders had been injured even though they were strapped into their seats at the time of the fall. The central pole recoiled quickly, which also led to injuries, the witnesses said.

Injured people were given first aid at the scene before being rushed to the hospital, reports said.

An investigation into what happened is underway, and the ride is cordoned off, The Sun reported.

Green Mountain Park is not the only establishment to have ride problems in recent months.

Cedar Point in Sandusky, Ohio, has been experiencing malfunctions on its new "Siren's Curse" ride, as riders have been left stuck several times.

Last October, terrifying video out of Ecuador captured two gondola cars detaching from a high-flying amusement park ride and crashing, leaving ten people injured, including six critically, at a traveling fairground.

Fox News Digital's Michael Dorgan contributed to this report.