Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

World

Amusement park ride snaps at Saudi Arabia park, with 23 reported injured

Video shows terrifying moment passengers scream as spinning wheel breaks from mainframe at Saudi park

Pilar Arias By Pilar Arias Fox News
close
Amusement park ride snaps in half, causes injuries in Saudi Arabia Video

Amusement park ride snaps in half, causes injuries in Saudi Arabia

A 360-degree amusement park ride snapped in half, injuring riders at the Green Mountain Park in Taif, Saudi Arabia on July 31, 2025. Video credit: East2West

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

An amusement park ride malfunction in Saudi Arabia has reportedly left 23 people injured, with three critically hurt.

Video of the incident shows the ride with "360 degrees" written atop it swinging back and forth before the arm with the spinning wheel carrying passengers snapped off the frame of the ride. 

Riders can be heard screaming as they plunge to the ground. It happened on Wednesday at Green Mountain Park in Taif, Saudi Arabia, according to reports. 

Eyewitnesses said they saw riders had been injured even though they were strapped into their seats at the time of the fall. The central pole recoiled quickly, which also led to injuries, the witnesses said.  

9-YEAR-OLD DIES AT HERSHEYPARK'S THE BOARDWALK WATER PARK: 'OUR DEEPEST CONDOLENCES'

360 Degrees in Saudi Arabia swings

The amusement park ride involved in the injury accident in Saudi Arabia swings back and forth in a pendulum style.  (East2West)

Injured people were given first aid at the scene before being rushed to the hospital, reports said. 

An investigation into what happened  is underway, and the ride is cordoned off, The Sun reported.

'TILT' ROLLER COASTER AT CEDAR POINT MALFUNCTIONS FOR 3RD TIME SINCE OPENING, LEAVING RIDERS SUSPENDED IN AIR

Riders could be heard screaming the moment the pole snapped off the mainframe of the 360 Degree ride on July 30, 2025. 

Riders could be heard screaming the moment the pole snapped off the mainframe of the 360 Degree ride on July 30, 2025.  (East2West)

Green Mountain Park is not the only establishment to have ride problems in recent months.

Cedar Point in Sandusky, Ohio, has been experiencing malfunctions on its new "Siren's Curse" ride, as riders have been left stuck several times. 

Riders on the ground following ride malfunction

Riders can be seen on the ground as the ride's central pole recoils.  (East2West)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

Last October, terrifying video out of Ecuador captured two gondola cars detaching from a high-flying amusement park ride and crashing, leaving ten people injured, including six critically, at a traveling fairground.

Fox News Digital's Michael Dorgan contributed to this report.