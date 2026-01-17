Lindsey Graham speaks against pending execution of 26-year-old Iranian protester: 'This regime must fall'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., is calling for the end of the Iranian regime amid ongoing protests and as the country holds its breath to see if a 26-year-old protester will be executed, something President Donald Trump has said could trigger U.S. intervention.

"I read with great sadness and heartache about the pending execution of Erfan Soltani, a 26-year-old shopkeeper. He is facing death at the hands of the ayatollah simply for protesting in the street for a better life. His family is calling on the world to come to their son’s aid," Graham wrote in a post on X along with an article about Soltani.

"I hope and pray that the execution does not go forward and this young man does not forfeit his life because he wants to live in freedom without fear," the senator added. "This regime must fall, and the Iranian people must have a better life."

Graham said that he believes if the regime falls and the "murderous ayatollah running Iran" is gone, the impact on the region "would be incredibly positive." He also warned, however, that if Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei were to remain in power, it would be "a giant step backward into the darkness."

Soltani's story has spread in recent days as the unrest in Iran continues. The 26-year-old was arrested in Fardis and was sentenced to death after an expedited trial, according to ABC News, which cited Soltani's second cousin, Somayeh.

"As someone who is an activist myself and who has fought this regime for many years, I felt it was my right — and my duty — to be Erfan's voice outside the country, despite all the pressure and sanctions that fall on families," Somayeh, who is based in Germany, told ABC News.

Iranians began protesting in late December amid worsening economic conditions. Earlier this month, the regime instituted a nationwide internet blackout, blocking demonstrators from contacting each other or the outside world amid international fears that protesters would be met with violence and death.

On Jan. 2, just days after the protests erupted, Trump said the U.S. was "locked and loaded" and ready to take action if the regime used violence against demonstrators. One day after the threat was made, the U.S. captured Venezuelan dictator Nicolás Maduro, adding weight to Trump's words, though no known action has been taken yet.

Trump claimed on Wednesday the administration was told "on good authority" that the killing in Iran had stopped.

"We've been told that the killing in Iran is stopping, and it's stopped and stopping, and there's no plan for executions or an execution," Trump said in the Oval Office. "So, I've been told that on good authority. We'll find out about it."

On Friday, he seemed to double down on the idea that the regime had stopped using violence when he issued a Truth Social post saying that Iran had cancelled over 800 scheduled hangings.

"I greatly respect the fact that all scheduled hangings, which were to take place yesterday (over 800 of them), have been cancelled by the leadership of Iran," Trump wrote on Truth Social.

The fate of Soltani remains unclear, as does the prospect of U.S. intervention in Iran.