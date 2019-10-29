Lebanon's prime minister to resign amid mass protests

Lebanon’s prime minister announced his resignation Tuesday following nationwide protests that have paralyzed the country for nearly two weeks.

In a televised announcement, PM Saad Hariri stated that he was stepping down amid his country’s anti-government demonstrations, relinquishing political power to Lebanon President Michel Aoun.

"It has become necessary for us to make a great shock to fix the crisis," Hariri said.

The address came only hours after Hezbollah supporters stormed protest camps in a violent raid.

Many were reportedly carrying batons and setting shelters and equipment on fire. They were running the mainly non-violent protestors out of their Beirut camps.

Riot police and soldiers have been unsuccessful in separating the groups and preventing more violence from erupting.

