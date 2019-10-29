Expand / Collapse search
Lebanon's prime minister to resign amid mass protests

By Kaylie Piecuch | Fox News
Lebanon’s prime minister announced his resignation Tuesday following nationwide protests that have paralyzed the country for nearly two weeks.

In a televised announcement, PM Saad Hariri stated that he was stepping down amid his country’s anti-government demonstrations, relinquishing political power to Lebanon President Michel Aoun.

LEBANON PARALYZED BY NATIONWIDE PROTESTS OVER PROPOSED TAXES

Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri speaks during an address to the nation in Beirut, Lebanon, Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019. 

"It has become necessary for us to make a great shock to fix the crisis," Hariri said.

The address came only hours after Hezbollah supporters stormed protest camps in a violent raid.

THOUSANDS OF LEBANON DEMONSTRATORS KEEP PRESSURE ON GOVERNMENT

Lebanese riot policemen separates between anti-government protesters, left, and Hezbollah supporters, right during a protest in Beirut, Lebanon, Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019. 

Many were reportedly carrying batons and setting shelters and equipment on fire. They were running the mainly non-violent protestors out of their Beirut camps.

Riot police and soldiers have been unsuccessful in separating the groups and preventing more violence from erupting.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.