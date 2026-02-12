Waltz calls UN a 'cesspool for antisemitism' as Trump administration pushes major reforms

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

EXCLUSIVE: U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Mike Waltz is calling for sweeping reform at the world body, placing the fight against antisemitism at the top of the agenda as the Trump administration pushes for changes across the institution.

In an exclusive on-camera interview, Waltz argued that confronting antisemitism should be a central pillar of any overhaul of the U.N., alongside a broader return to what he described as the organization’s core mission of peace and security.

"The U.N. has an atrocious history and record when it comes to antisemitism. Number one, it's a cesspool for antisemitism in many ways," Waltz said. "This administration is determined to fight it."

He framed the issue as both urgent and historic, linking rising global antisemitism and the aftermath of the Oct. 7 Hamas terrorist attacks to what he said must be a renewed commitment inside international institutions.

"We have to live up to the mantra of never again," Waltz said. "As we see antisemitism on the rise around the world… after October 7th, in particular, we have to live up to that mantra."

Waltz pointed to Holocaust remembrance and survivor testimony as essential tools in combating denial and historical revisionism, saying education must be central to any U.N. response.

"It's about education. It's about fighting back on these ridiculous denials of the Holocaust," he said. "But most importantly, while we still have them, it's about hearing from the survivors and hearing their personal stories."

He added that U.N. forums should elevate survivor testimony rather than political messaging.

"My recommendation to the U.N. is, get the diplomats and the politicians out of the way, let's just hear from the survivors because their stories are compelling, they are tragic, they need to be heard and documented, and they certainly can't ever be denied," Waltz said.

The ambassador’s remarks come as the administration calls for broader structural reform at the United Nations, including changes to how it approaches development aid, humanitarian operations and leadership.

Waltz said Washington wants to see a more focused institution centered on conflict prevention and peacekeeping, with less reliance on traditional aid frameworks.

"I see, and I think what the president sees, is a much more focused U.N. that we have taken back to the basics of promoting peace and security around the world and enforcing peace when conflict breaks out through its peacekeeping forces," he said.

The push for reform comes against the backdrop of longstanding criticism from U.S. officials and watchdog groups over how Israel is treated within the U.N. system and concerns about antisemitism linked to some U.N.-affiliated bodies.

UNRWA, the U.N. agency responsible for Palestinian refugees, has faced mounting scrutiny in recent years. Reports by education monitoring organizations documented content in materials used in UNRWA-linked classrooms that delegitimizes Israel or includes antisemitic themes.

Media investigations after Oct. 7 further intensified attention on the agency, with allegations involving staff and militant ties triggering donor freezes and internal probes.

An independent review commissioned by the United Nations acknowledged neutrality challenges and recommended stronger oversight and vetting mechanisms.

Beyond UNRWA, critics have pointed to structural patterns across the U.N. system. Israel remains the only country assigned a permanent agenda item at the U.N. Human Rights Council, mandating discussion at every session.

At the General Assembly, Israel has frequently been the subject of more country-specific resolutions than any other state in many annual sessions.

Successive U.S. administrations have described that focus as disproportionate.

U.N. officials reject the characterization of institutional antisemitism, arguing that scrutiny reflects the scale and duration of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and humanitarian concerns, and pointing to reforms underway within agencies including UNRWA.

Waltz said confronting antisemitism must remain a priority as the U.N. prepares for leadership changes and debates over its future direction. He placed combating antisemitism within that broader reform push, alongside other policy priorities and future leadership decisions at the world body.

"So those are just some of the things in addition to… taking on antisemitism… getting… good, strong leadership in the U.N. going forward that we hope to get done during our time here."