US military in Syria carries out 10 strikes on more than 30 ISIS targets: Photos

U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) announced Saturday that it had carried out ten strikes against over 30 ISIS targets in Syria, in recent days as part of a joint military effort to "sustain relentless military pressure on remnants from the terrorist network."

CENTCOM said, from Feb. 3 – 12, its forces "struck ISIS infrastructure and weapons storage targets with precision munitions delivered by fixed-wing, rotary-wing, and unmanned aircraft."

Recently, CENTCOM forces conducted five strikes against an ISIS communication site, critical logistics node, and weapons storage facilities in Syria between Jan. 27 and Feb. 2.

"Striking these targets demonstrates our continued focus and resolve for preventing an ISIS resurgence in Syria," Adm. Brad Cooper, the commander of CENTCOM, said in a statement at the time.

"Operating in coordination with coalition and partner forces to ensure the enduring defeat of ISIS makes America, the region and the world safer," he added.

On Jan. 27, President Trump told reporters he had a "great conversation with the highly respected" President of Syria, Ahmed al-Sharaa.

"All of the things having to do with Syria in that area are working out very, very well," said President Trump. "So we are very happy about it."

The Operation Hawkeye Strike mission was launched in response to an ISIS "ambush" attack that left two U.S. service members and an American interpreter dead on Dec. 13, 2025, in Palmyra, Syria.

"More than 50 ISIS terrorists have been killed or captured and over 100 ISIS infrastructure targets have been struck with hundreds of precision munitions during two months of targeted operations," states CENTCOM.

On Thursday, CENTCOM announced it has completed its withdrawal of American forces from al-Tanf Garrison in Syria pointing to a broader shift in U.S. posture in the region.

Operation Inherent Resolve was launched in 2014 to combat ISIS with American troops maintaining a limited presence to support partner forces and prevent ISIS from returning after it was territorially defeated in 2019.

Fox News Digital’s Ashley Carnahan and Greg Norman-Diamond contributed to this report.