World

US military in Syria carries out 10 strikes on more than 30 ISIS targets: Photos

CENTCOM reports over 50 ISIS terrorists killed or captured during two months of targeted operations following attack that left American service members dead

Ashley J. DiMella By Ashley J. DiMella Fox News
ISIS could exploit Syria power shift, analyst warns Video

ISIS could exploit Syria power shift, analyst warns

As Kurdish control collapses in northeast Syria, analyst Brian Carter explains how poor detention records and rushed releases could give ISIS a window to regroup during the transition.

U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) announced Saturday that it had carried out ten strikes against over 30 ISIS targets in Syria, in recent days as part of a joint military effort to "sustain relentless military pressure on remnants from the terrorist network."

CENTCOM said, from Feb. 3 – 12, its forces "struck ISIS infrastructure and weapons storage targets with precision munitions delivered by fixed-wing, rotary-wing, and unmanned aircraft."

Recently, CENTCOM forces conducted five strikes against an ISIS communication site, critical logistics node, and weapons storage facilities in Syria between Jan. 27 and Feb. 2.

Photos from u.s. strike in syria hitting over 30 ISIS sites

Operation Hawkeye Strike targets over 30 ISIS sites following a December ambush that killed US troops.  (CENTCOM)

"Striking these targets demonstrates our continued focus and resolve for preventing an ISIS resurgence in Syria," Adm. Brad Cooper, the commander of CENTCOM, said in a statement at the time.

"Operating in coordination with coalition and partner forces to ensure the enduring defeat of ISIS makes America, the region and the world safer," he added.

On Jan. 27, President Trump told reporters he had a "great conversation with the highly respected" President of Syria, Ahmed al-Sharaa. 

Photos from u.s. strike in syria hitting over 30 ISIS sites

More than 50 ISIS terrorists have been killed or captured and over 100 ISIS infrastructure targets have been struck. (CENTCOM)

"All of the things having to do with Syria in that area are working out very, very well," said President Trump. "So we are very happy about it."

The Operation Hawkeye Strike mission was launched in response to an ISIS "ambush" attack that left two U.S. service members and an American interpreter dead on Dec. 13, 2025, in Palmyra, Syria.

"More than 50 ISIS terrorists have been killed or captured and over 100 ISIS infrastructure targets have been struck with hundreds of precision munitions during two months of targeted operations," states CENTCOM.

Photos from u.s. strike in syria hitting over 30 ISIS sites

The Operation Hawkeye Strike mission was launched in response to an ISIS "ambush" attack that left two U.S. service members and an American interpreter dead. (CENTCOM)

On Thursday, CENTCOM announced it has completed its withdrawal of American forces from al-Tanf Garrison in Syria pointing to a broader shift in U.S. posture in the region.

Photos from u.s. strike in syria hitting over 30 ISIS sites

"Striking these targets demonstrates our continued focus and resolve for preventing an ISIS resurgence in Syria," said Adm. Brad Cooper. (CENTCOM)

Operation Inherent Resolve was launched in 2014 to combat ISIS with American troops maintaining a limited presence to support partner forces and prevent ISIS from returning after it was territorially defeated in 2019.

Fox News Digital’s Ashley Carnahan and Greg Norman-Diamond contributed to this report.

Ashley J. DiMella is a lifestyle reporter with Fox News Digital. 

