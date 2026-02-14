Global protests call for Iran regime change in major cities worldwide after bloody crackdown

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Anti-Iran regime protesters gathered in major cities across the globe on Saturday calling for a leadership change in the Global Day of Action Rally.

Over 250,000 protesters rallied in Munich, Germany on Saturday on the backdrop of the Munich Security Conference.

"With the number of participants recorded, this gathering is one of the largest rallies held in Munich in recent years," the Munich Police reported in a press release. "The peaceful atmosphere is particularly noteworthy, despite the high number of participants in the meeting."

Crowds reportedly chanted "change, change, regime change" and "democracy for Iran" with green-white-and-red flags with lion and sun emblems waving in the air with a few "Make Iran Great Again" red hats spotted.

Exiled Iranian crown prince Reza Pahlavi was among the hundreds of thousands protesting, telling Reuters, a possible attack on Iran will either weaken the regime or accelerate its fall.

"It's a matter of time. We are hoping that this attack will expedite the process and the people can be finally back in the streets and take it all the way to the ultimate regime's downfall," said Pahlavi.

He shared that he hopes President Trump will have the United States intervene and "have the people's back."

On Friday, President Trump said regime change in Iran would be the "best thing" to happen while speaking to troops at Fort Bragg in North Carolina.

"People are hoping that at some point the decision will be made that there's no use, there's no point, we're not going to get anywhere with negotiations," said Pahlavi. ""Intervention is a way to save lives."

South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham was present in Munich for the security conference and echoed a similar sentiment in a sideline interview on Friday.

"There's no negotiating with these people, in my view. They're hell-bent on enacting an agenda based on religion that teaches them to lie, teaches them to destroy in the name of God," said Graham.

He shared that the regime is the weakest they have been since 1979, adding, "it is a regime with American blood on its hand," calling on protesters to "keep protesting."

The senator also took the stage at the Global Day of Action speaking to the crowd and holding up a "Make Iran Great Again" black hat.

Large demonstrations were also held in Toronto, Melbourne, Athens, Tokyo, London, and Los Angeles.

An estimated 350,000 people marched on the streets of Toronto, the city’s police spokesperson, Laura Brabant, told the Associated Press (AP).

Iranian American activist and Beverly Hills plastic surgeon Dr. Sheila Nazarian told Fox News Digital the protests across the globe represent a universal truth.

"When regimes silence their people, the people eventually find their voice. Whether in the streets of Tehran or in diaspora communities around the world," she said.

Nazarian left Iran when she was 6 years old along with her family.

"As someone who came to this country from Iran, I know firsthand that these protests are not about politics, they’re about basic human dignity, women’s rights, and the fundamental freedom to live without fear," she added.

The Associated Press and Reuters contributed to this report.