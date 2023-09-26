Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

United Kingdom

Killer pediatric nurse Lucy Letby faces retrial on attempted murder charge

Letby is serving a life sentence but has appealed her previous conviction

By Peter Aitken Fox News
Published
close
Moment nurse Lucy Letby arrested by UK police in 2018 Video

Moment nurse Lucy Letby arrested by UK police in 2018

Letby was found guilty of murdering seven babies at the hospital where she worked – making her the UK’s most prolific child serial killer (Video: Cheshire Police)

Convicted murderer and British nurse Lucy Letby will stand a retrial for allegations that she tried to murder a baby girl while on-duty in September 2016. 

"We are disappointed with the CPS decision to not proceed with a retrial on all of the cases," Tamlin Bolton of the law firm Switalskis Solicitors, which represents some of the affected families, told The Independent. 

"We believe that the families of the further alleged victims still have questions that are unanswered, and they deserve to know what happened to their children," she added. 

A British court convicted Letby, 33, of murdering seven babies and the attempted murder of six others while working at the Countess of Chester Hospital in Manchester, England, between 2015 and 2016. A court convicted her following a 10-month trial and even acquitted her on two other charges of attempted murder. 

SHOPLIFTING ‘EPIDEMIC’ HITS MAJOR EUROPEAN CITY AS STORES OFFER TO EQUIP STAFF WITH BODYCAMS

Lucy Letby mugshot

This undated photo issued by Cheshire Constabulary shows nurse Lucy Letby. (Cheshire Constabulary via AP)

Letby’s crimes amount to the worst child serial killer case in the modern history of the U.K., according to ABC News. She denied all crimes and appealed against her conviction earlier this month. 

The Crown Prosecution Service – the British agency tasked with conducting criminal prosecutions in England and Wales – on Monday announced it would reopen the case on one of the six attempted murders.

BRITISH UNIVERSITY EMPLOYEES STAGE ANOTHER ROUND OF STRIKES AS NEW TERM BEGINS

sketch of Lucy Letby in court

This court artist drawing by Elizabeth Cook from Aug. 10, 2023 shows of nurse Lucy Letby, center, at Manchester Crown Court in Manchester, England. The neonatal nurse in a British hospital has been found guilty of killing seven babies and trying to kill six others. Letby was charged with murder in the deaths of five baby boys and two girls, and the attempted murder of five boys and five girls, when she worked at the Countess of Chester Hospital in northwest England between 2015 and 2016. (Elizabeth Cook/PA via AP)

Letby attended the hearing on the retrial via video conference from His Majesty’s Prison New Hall in Wakefield, West Yorkshire, where she is serving out a sentence of life in prison. 

Jonathan Storer, crown prosecutor for Mersey-Chesire, told reporters that the decision to retry one of the remaining cases was "extremely complex and difficult." 

DAREDEVIL SKYDIVER MAKES PERFECT LANDING ON BIZARRE POOL TOY: ‘COMING FOR YA’

Lucy Letby in post-arrest interview

 In this frame from a video provided by Cheshire Constabulary, Lucy Letby, left, is questioned following her arrest on July 3, 2018 in Chester, England. Letby, a former nurse at Countess of Cheshire Hospital, was convicted on Aug. 18, 2023 of murdering seven babies, and attempting to murder six more, in the hospital's neonatal ward between 2015 and 2016. (Handout photo by Cheshire Constabulary via Getty Images)

"Before reaching our conclusions, we listened carefully to the views of the families affected, police and prosecution counsel," Storer explained. "Many competing factors were considered including the evidence heard by the court during the long trial and its impact on our legal test for proceeding with a prosecution.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"We have met with all the families affected by these decisions to explain how they were reached," he added.

The BBC reported that the court set a provisional date of June 10, 2024 for the retrial, and the case will like last up to three weeks. 

Peter Aitken is a Fox News Digital reporter with a focus on national and global news. 