Japanese prototype stealth plane makes first flight

    The prototype of Japan's first stealth aircraft type X-2 takes off an airport in Toyoyama, Aichi prefecture, central Japan Friday, April 22, 2016. Japan's first domestically-manufactured stealth plane successfully made its first flight on Friday, putting the nation at the forefront of only a handful of nations with stealth capabilities. (Kyodo News via AP) JAPAN OUT, MANDATORY (The Associated Press)

    The prototype of Japan's first stealth aircraft type X-2 flies over Kakamigahara city, Gifu prefecture, central Japan Friday, April 22, 2016. Japan's first domestically-manufactured stealth plane successfully made its first flight on Friday, putting the nation at the forefront of only a handful of nations with stealth capabilities. (Kyodo News via AP) JAPAN OUT, MANDATORY (The Associated Press)

TOKYO – Japan's first domestically manufactured stealth plane has made its first flight, making Japan one of only a handful of nations with airplane stealth capabilities.

The red-and-white prototype X-2 took off from Nagoya airport Friday and flew 25 minutes to an Air Self-Defense Force base in nearby Gifu Prefecture.

The X-2 is designed to test stealth technology that could be used in Japan's next-generation fighter jet.

The stealth plane, with a 14-meter- (45-foot-) long fuselage and 9-meter- (30-foot-) wingspan, comes with radar-resistant features, such as a canopy with stealth-enhancing coating.

It was developed by a consortium led by Mitsubishi Heavy Industries at a cost of 39.4 billion yen ($360 million), according to Japanese media reports.