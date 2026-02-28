Expand / Collapse search
War With Iran

Israel's largest ever military flyover hammers Iranian military targets

IDF says simultaneous airstrikes hit Iran's missile launchers and defense systems in its largest military flyover ever

By Stephen Sorace Fox News
Israel releases video of airstrikes in Iran Video

Israel releases video of airstrikes in Iran

Israel Defense Forces released video it says shows its strikes against Iranian soldiers who were arming missile launchers in Western Iran to fire at the Jewish State. (Credit: IDF)

Israel pummeled Iranian targets with simultaneous airstrikes from roughly 200 fighter jets in what the Israeli military dubbed its largest ever military flyover in its history.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on Saturday published video of its airstrike on missile launchers in western Iran as Israel and the U.S. take part in a joint effort against Tehran.

The IDF said the fighter jets flew under the direction of IDF intelligence and the Israeli Air Force and executed an "extensive attack" against the Iranian regime's missile and defense systems in western and central Iran.

"This is the largest military flyover in the history of the Israeli Air Force (IAF), conducted following accurate planning and based on high-quality intelligence, while synchronizing hundreds of fighter jets at the same time," the IDF said.

Map of strikes

A map showing the Western strikes against Iran on Saturday. (Fox News)

Fighter jets dropped hundreds of munitions on about 500 targets, including aerial defense systems and missile launchers, attaining air superiority over Iran and severely degrading its offensive capabilities.

"The military flyover thwarted numerous threats to the IAF's fighter jets and to Israeli civilians," the IDF said, adding that the IAF continues to operate in Iran.

WATCH MORE ISRAELI STRIKES ON IRANIAN TARGETS:

Israel releases video of strike in Iran Video

Israel announced it had launched an attack on Iran shortly after explosions were heard in Tehran on Saturday morning. One of the first strikes hit near the offices of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. It wasn't immediately clear where Khamenei was at the time; he hadn't been seen for days.

HISTORIC US-ISRAEL STRIKES ON IRAN UNDERWAY AS TEHRAN FACES REGIME SURVIVAL TEST

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz described the attacks that took part across the country as being done "to remove threats."

Iran’s military, symbols of government and intelligence sites were targeted, according to an official briefed on the operation, told The Associated Press on condition of anonymity to discuss nonpublic information.

President Donald Trump said the joint effort was a massive operation to destroy the country’s military capabilities and eliminate the threat of it creating a nuclear weapon.

Donald Trump walking in white hat

President Donald Trump holds up a fist after disembarking Air Force One at Palm Beach International Airport in West Palm Beach, Fla., Friday, Feb. 27, 2026. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

World leaders were split over the U.S.-Israeli military operation.

Iran launched retaliatory strikes against U.S. bases in neighboring countries throughout the Gulf, prompting many Arab countries to condemn the regime’s strikes.

Fox News Digital's Rachel Wolf, along with The Associated Press, contributed to this report.

