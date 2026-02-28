Israel's largest ever military flyover hammers Iranian military targets

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Israel pummeled Iranian targets with simultaneous airstrikes from roughly 200 fighter jets in what the Israeli military dubbed its largest ever military flyover in its history.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on Saturday published video of its airstrike on missile launchers in western Iran as Israel and the U.S. take part in a joint effort against Tehran.

The IDF said the fighter jets flew under the direction of IDF intelligence and the Israeli Air Force and executed an "extensive attack" against the Iranian regime's missile and defense systems in western and central Iran.

"This is the largest military flyover in the history of the Israeli Air Force (IAF), conducted following accurate planning and based on high-quality intelligence, while synchronizing hundreds of fighter jets at the same time," the IDF said.

Fighter jets dropped hundreds of munitions on about 500 targets, including aerial defense systems and missile launchers, attaining air superiority over Iran and severely degrading its offensive capabilities.

"The military flyover thwarted numerous threats to the IAF's fighter jets and to Israeli civilians," the IDF said, adding that the IAF continues to operate in Iran.

Israel announced it had launched an attack on Iran shortly after explosions were heard in Tehran on Saturday morning. One of the first strikes hit near the offices of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. It wasn't immediately clear where Khamenei was at the time; he hadn't been seen for days.

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz described the attacks that took part across the country as being done "to remove threats."

Iran’s military, symbols of government and intelligence sites were targeted, according to an official briefed on the operation, told The Associated Press on condition of anonymity to discuss nonpublic information.

President Donald Trump said the joint effort was a massive operation to destroy the country’s military capabilities and eliminate the threat of it creating a nuclear weapon.

World leaders were split over the U.S.-Israeli military operation.

Iran launched retaliatory strikes against U.S. bases in neighboring countries throughout the Gulf, prompting many Arab countries to condemn the regime’s strikes.

Fox News Digital's Rachel Wolf, along with The Associated Press, contributed to this report.