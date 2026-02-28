World leaders split over military action as US-Israel strike Iran in coordinated operation

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

World leaders reacted swiftly Saturday after the United States and Israel launched strikes on Iran, exposing a deep divide between governments backing the attack on Iran and those warning the attacks risk a wider regional war.

In a joint statement, Canada’s Prime Minister Mark Carney and Foreign Minister Anita Anand voiced firm support saying, "Canada supports the United States acting to prevent Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon and to prevent its regime from further threatening international peace and security." The statement described Iran as "the principal source of instability and terror throughout the Middle East" and stressed it "must never be allowed to obtain or develop nuclear weapons."

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese also endorsed the action, writing on X, "Australia stands with the brave people of Iran in their struggle against oppression." He confirmed Australia supports "the United States acting to prevent Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon," while activating emergency consular measures and urging Australians to leave Iran if safe.

The United Kingdom said Iran "must never be allowed to develop a nuclear weapon." U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s office said he was speaking with the leaders of France and Germany "as part of a series of calls with allies."

French President Emmanuel Macron warned, "The outbreak of war between the United States, Israel and Iran carries grave consequences for international peace and security." He added, "The ongoing escalation is dangerous for all. It must stop," and called for an urgent meeting of the United Nations Security Council.

European Union foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas described developments as "perilous," saying Iran’s "ballistic missile and nuclear programmes… pose a serious threat to global security," while emphasizing that "Protection of civilians and international humanitarian law is a priority."

Spain openly rejected the strikes. Socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez said, "We reject the unilateral military action by the United States and Israel, which represents an escalation and contributes to a more uncertain and hostile international order."

Meanwhile, Gulf states responded to reported Iranian missile activity.

Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Ministry said, "The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia condemns and denounces in strongest terms the blatant Iranian aggression and the flagrant violation of the sovereignty of the UAE, Bahrain, Qatar, Kuwait, and Jordan." It affirmed "its full solidarity with and unwavering support for the brotherly countries" and warned of "grave consequences resulting from the continued violation of states’ sovereignty and the principles of international law."

The United Arab Emirates’ Ministry of Defense said the country "was subjected to a blatant attack involving Iranian ballistic missiles," adding that air defense systems "successfully intercepted a number of missiles." Authorities said falling debris in a residential area caused "one civilian death of an asian nationality" and material damage.

The ministry called the attack "a dangerous escalation and a cowardly act that threatens the safety of civilians and undermines stability," and stated the UAE "reserves its full right to respond."

Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry said Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar "strongly condemned the unwarranted attacks against Iran" and called for "urgent resumption of diplomacy."

Turkey’s Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan held calls with counterparts across the region, a Turkish Foreign Ministry source told Reuters. The discussions focused on "possible steps to be taken to help bring an end to the attacks."

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy directly linked the developments to Russia’s war against his country.

"Although Ukrainians never threatened Iran, the Iranian regime chose to become Putin’s accomplice and supplied him with ‘shahed’ drones," Zelenskyy wrote, adding that Russia has used "more than 57,000 shahed-type attack drones against the Ukrainian people."

"It is important that the United States is acting decisively," he said. "Whenever there is American resolve, global criminals weaken."

Russia sharply criticized the operation. Dmitry Medvedev, deputy chairman of Russia’s Security Council, said, "All negotiations with Iran are a cover operation."

Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam warned, "We will not accept anyone dragging the country into adventures that threaten its security and unity."

Norwegian Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide said the strike "is not in line with international law."

Reuters contributed to this report.