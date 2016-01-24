Israeli PM pledges support for settlements after eviction

Israel's prime minister says his government is committed to West Bank settlements and will seek to expedite the legal process for settlers to return to two contested buildings in Hebron.

Benjamin Netanyahu's comments Sunday came two days after Israeli forces evicted dozens of Jewish settlers who had moved into buildings near an important shrine in the West Bank city of Hebron. Authorities say the buildings will remain shut until the courts determine who owns them.

The eviction provoked several members of Netanyahu's nationalistic government to criticize Defense Minister Moshe Yaalon, who ordered the eviction.

Netanyahu insisted he supports settlements but added that "we are a nation of law and we must respect the law."

He says once the purchasing procedures are clarified the homes will be populated.